Volunteers sought as Junior Achievement faces shortage in mentors for Waterloo Schools' classes

WATERLOO — Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa is looking for volunteers to serve as mentors in Waterloo Community School District classrooms.

Qualified business people, both men and women, are being sought for 216 classes in district schools, according to a news release. The organization still needs 141 mentors to help teach students how money works, how education leads to career success, and how to start and run a business.

Openings are available in kindergarten through third grade, sixth and seventh grades and ninth grade. Volunteers are typically in the classroom as little as an hour weekly for five to seven weeks.

Volunteers utilize prepared curriculum developed by Junior Achievement USA. Each lesson within the program includes a guide on what to say as well as when to incorporate personal experiences or examples, hand out worksheets, watch videos, and play games. Junior Achievement staff members meet with volunteers prior to starting and go over classroom expectations, addressing any questions they may have.

Jacob Christenson, chief executive officer of Covenant Family Solutions and a Junior Achievement board member, said in the news release that the organization “takes an ‘everyone matters’ approach in teaching skills to youth. This is important, because showing kids that they have value, that their circumstance in life does not define who they are or who they can be is invaluable.”

“Waterloo Schools is a leader with Junior Achievement and our partnership is invaluable,” Superintendent Jane Lindaman said in the news release. “Our staff and students have benefited greatly from having real-life business representatives visit their classrooms, teaching valuable career lessons and sharing secrets for success.”

In addition to the in-class programs, three single-day experiential learning events will take place this spring that are in need of volunteers.

Careers on Wheels needs volunteers who use a vehicle in their job for an event in May that will take place ouitside of every district elementary school for kindergarten through second-grade students.

The Virtual STEM Career Fair for third- through fifth-grade students needs community members to help collect a video catalog of various careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. Volunteers will also share about their work-related responsibilities, as well as the education path that led them to success.

The JA Financial Literacy Fairs is a real-life simulation for seventh grade students to experience making impactful financial decisions that can help them prepare for future financial success. Volunteers will serve as a financial advisers or assist at several stations where students make decisions about things like a home, education and car.

A minimum of 24 volunteers are being sought to serve at each event, with a total need of 100 people.

People can view available classes and sign up to volunteer by going online to engage.ja.org/?site=JAEICedarValley.

Those who have questions or want to learn more about volunteering for the single-day student experiences, contact Amy Fossum at (319) 862-1100 or afossum@jaeasterniowa.org.

