Volunteers rescue native prairie plants from future Cedar Falls High School site

“You go from drought to drowning to drought again,” said Jackson. “We thought we’d try to give the high school a head start with those bigger plant materials.”

The prairie was started in the fall of 2013, making some of the plants seven years old. The area is a small part of the more than 100 acres of prairie planted on UNI property.

Jackson said the Tallgrass Prairie Center “has worked a lot with the university on turf-to-prairie areas that are too big to mow all the time.” The organization has also consulted with Cedar Falls Community Schools on the seed mix for other prairie plantings planned on the campus.

The district purchased 50 acres from UNI for the school as well as nearly 20 additional acres from an adjacent landowner. The site is west of the UNI-Dome, which can be seen in the distance. Students will be even closer to Jackson’s center.

“We’re excited to have the Cedar Falls High School across from us,” she said. “It will be a good opportunity to get prairie into their hands.”

The volunteer group was a mix of Americorps members from the Tallgrass Prairie Center and the Center for Energy and Environmental Education as well as UNI students and community members.