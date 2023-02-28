WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College officials are confident $35 million in general obligation bonds to fund three facility projects will better position their campus to serve future needs of the state and local community.

But first, at least 60% of voters will need to approve a March 7 referendum to renew the institution’s bond tax levy.

It wouldn’t be an additional tax and merely continues for the next 10 years what was introduced in 2015 when voters passed a ballot question for the construction of the Adult Learning Center, as well as renovations to Grundy Hall.

The referendum is broken down into two phases, the first including the costliest of the endeavors. Butler Hall would be renovated and expanded to increase offerings and better accommodate vocational and trades programs, apprenticeships, and certifications under one roof.

The phase also factors in the least costliest of the projects, the repurposing of space in Bremer Hall for a STEM Learning Center. The repurposed area would be an accredited “Challenger Center” utilized by school districts across the state to engage fifth- to eighth-grade students and get them excited about science, technology, math and engineering early in their lives.

Two to three years after those two projects are completed, the second phase would focus on the expansion of the college’s law enforcement training academy, currently housed in Chickasaw Hall, as well as what’s north of the college’s Regional Transportation Training Center and south of the main campus.

Officials estimate that the property taxes for the bond issue, if it is approved, would equate to approximately $1.20 per month for a $100,000 home, or $14.40 a year.

Technical trades

Hawkeye hopes to use the funds for its technical trades to create more opportunities for “stackable” credentials and short-term training that gets Iowans into the workforce earlier and allows workers to advance quickly.

“You’re seeing more integration between credit and noncredit. That’s really the future of community college education,” said President Todd Holcomb.

The college is seeing a 15%-20% increase in demand for training in jobs ranging from auto mechanics to heating, ventilating and air conditioning, welding, plumbing, electrical, construction, and other “hands-on” professions.

“The trades in Iowa are dominated by baby boomers, and the tail end of the baby boom generation is 1964, so a lot of those individuals are going to be retiring out of the workforce,” he said.

A little more than 50% of the $35 million in bonds would go toward addressing the workforce shortage by expanding Butler Hall into a 60,000-square-foot facility. Butler Hall and Bremer Hall house technical education programs along with the Cedar Falls Center on Nordic Drive, which is about a 15-minute drive away.

Essentially, the project will consolidate the programs inside Butler Hall and that will make way for the STEM Learning Center in Bremer Hall. Some classes will continue at the Cedar Falls Center but the long-term future of the space is to be discussed.

Work will include gutting the building and bringing in new HVAC, electrical and plumbing. It’s as many as 10 years since any major work was completed there.

Efficiencies would be created in terms of instructors and equipment, and it would be more flexible for students to gain some training, increasing the opportunity for more certifications and better jobs.

“We’ll have all the same equipment and everything that we need, instead of doubling up on it. There’s some equipment at the Cedar Falls site that I would love to have over here because it’s a lot newer than what we have here,” said Jim Konrardy, an HVAC instructor.

He feels it opens up the college for more full-fledged labs and small mock-ups that currently can’t be added because it is “bursting at the seams.”

“Our construction class builds houses as a group but they have to outsource all the HVAC and electrical stuff. If all that was in one building, then all that could be done more efficiently and you wouldn’t have to outsource,” said Joe Schwartz, one of Konrardy’s students from Waukon.

Hawkeye’s offerings were attractive to Schwartz, who started at a four-year institution but later took a liking to construction.

Classmate Ethan O’Neill from Waukon had a similar experience, taking up the HVAC program because of his father’s work expertise.

“I wanted to try a blue collar job, and I tried this out and am really liking it,” he said.

STEM center

Hawkeye hopes to engage the next generation of scientists and mathematicians through the development of the STEM Education Center, where it anticipates using about 15,000 square feet in Bremer Hall.

It is expected to be the least costly of the three projects, at about 15% of the total, and has the potential to leave a mark on thousands of students from all over the state.

The name “Challenger Center” is a tribute to the crew of the space shuttle that exploded just after liftoff in 1986, killing all aboard. The opportunity arises from the college’s STEM trailer, a lab on wheels.

The Challenger Center would focus on space exploration, with simulations, role playing and hands-on learning that can be applied across multiple disciplines as well as various soft skills.

“Research says that’s really a key time when students are trying to decide what career field I’m going to go into,” said Holcomb.

He pointed out that 55% of STEM careers come as a result of an associate’s degree or other post-secondary program that doesn’t take four years to complete.

And opportunities exist for high school and college students, too. Employers could use the center for team building exercises and perhaps include a trip to the Lost Island theme parks less than 10 minutes away.

“It’s cliché, but the sky is the limit,” said Provost Lynn LaGrone. “That’s one thing that excites me is I think students start to fall off the math/science path pretty early on, and it’s going to give that student who’s not quite sure about what he or she is interested in a chance to think about what’s possible.”

Law enforcement

It’s no secret law enforcement agencies are struggling with recruiting and hiring. Hawkeye officials plan improvements to its facilities that would help address the officer shortage.

While plans for the facility upgrades are furthest out, as part of the second phase law enforcement courses would be consolidated in a single location and be better suited to offer continual training.

Right now, training and classes are offered at Chickasaw Hall and near the college’s Regional Transportation Training Center. The current setup includes an indoor and outdoor firing range to allow for year-round training.

Plans may result in a new facility being constructed and Chickasaw Hall being demolished.

Most notably, Hawkeye hopes to offer a “level one” law enforcement training academy, which would be the only one in northeast Iowa. Level one is more involved training for those without police science and criminology degrees and is only offered in Des Moines at the moment. Recruits spend four months away from home and family to complete the training.

“We think it’d provide better work-life balance for the recruits,” said Holcomb. “We think we can do a very good job in helping to educate them and train them, and it could be a much easier recruiting sell to potential law enforcement officers to do the training locally here in the northeast.”

Ben Scholl, law enforcement director, said expanding the facility would enhance skills-based learning and allow the college to use the technology to its full potential. More modern learning spaces are needed, he said, and more integrated ones would eliminate the travel back and forth between various classes.

“We lose a little bit of efficiency with our cadets. By being all in one location, that will give us more time in the classroom, spend more time doing the skill-based learning and fine tuning the skills before we send them to their agencies,” Scholl said.

He envisions being able to be offer more dynamic scenario training and Hawkeye becoming a one-stop shop.

“Almost anybody can do the basic drills but there are some other skills that we could do and offer to agencies,” he said.