CEDAR FALLS — Visual artist Justin Brice Guariglia will visit the University of Northern Iowa for a public talk Wednesday.
His talk, “We Are the Asteroid: Art and the Ecological Crisis,” will be held at 7 p.m. at Lang Hall Auditorium. The public is invited.
The New York-based Guariglia is a contemporary visual artist and former photojournalist known for large scale photographic, sculptural and installation based works that explore the relationship between humans and the natural world. His work has been exhibited in the U.S. and around the world.
“We Are the Asteroid,” a collaborative project with philosopher Timothy Morton, premiered at the Storm King Art Center in 2018 and iterations of the project have been displayed across the United States. The project uses solar-powered LED highway message signs to communicate the “dangers ahead,” as human actions cause catastrophic environmental degradation.
Guariglia has frequently collaborated with scientists, philosophers and journalists in order to forge a deeper understanding of human impacts on the planet. This includes a series of missions he has flown with NASA scientists, beginning in 2015, to document Greenland’s rapidly changing ice, images which he uses as source material in his work. Guariglia was the first artist to be embedded with NASA’s Oceans Melting Greenland mission.
Guariglia is a recipient of a National Endowment for the Arts grant, a Howard Foundation Fellow at Brown University, a Woods Hole Research Center Fellow and an Artist-in-Residence at the Anchorage Museum. In 2019, Guariglia was named a New York Foundation for the Arts Finalist.
