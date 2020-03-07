Virus concerns cause UNI to cancel study abroad plans

CEDAR FALLS — More than 250 University of Northern Iowa students who planned to study abroad this summer will be staying home.

Due to numerous factors associated with the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus here and abroad, the university is cancelling those courses.

Students affected planned to study in countries all around the world including Egypt, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

University officials said the difficult decision was made after consultation with numerous campus stakeholders in order to protect students’ health as well as their educational and financial interests.

UNI is working closely with these students to set up alternative class options to ensure the cancellations do not impact their graduation schedule, according to a news release. The university decided to act now to allow students time to make those arrangements and to protect substantial taxpayer funds that could be lost if a decision was delayed.

Unlike other Regent institutions, UNI faculty design and implement study abroad programs rather than use outside vendors.

