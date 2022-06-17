Veridian awards $14,000 in newly expanded scholarship program

WATERLOO — Veridian Credit Union has awarded $14,000 in scholarships to seven students for 2022-23 in the first award cycle since increasing funding and expanding eligibility for its scholarship program.

Two scholarships for $2,000 are now awarded to Veridian members in each of three categories, including incoming freshmen, undergraduates and technical/trade students. An additional $2,000 is available in conjunction with the credit union’s ArtShare program for members enrolling in an educational program that leads to a career in the arts.

The credit union updated its scholarship program last year to increase the number of recipients from four students to seven, and added a category for technical and trade students. The change increased overall scholarship funding from $8,000 to $14,000 annually.

“We adjusted our scholarships to not only increase overall funding, but to add a category for students who will pursue training in a technical or trade program,” said Julie Gage, Veridian’s public relations strategist and scholarship coordinator. “These changes better align our scholarships with the diverse needs of local students, and we're happy to support our recipients on their chosen career paths.”

Applicants in all categories completed an online form and submitted a 500-word essay. A panel of Veridian employees reviewed the applications and selected the following recipients:

Incoming Freshman:

Jenna Maifeld of Cedar Rapids, attending the University of Iowa.

Josiah Davenport of Ankeny, attending Cedarville University.

Undergraduate:

Carolyne Waldron of Johnston, attending Iowa State University.

Madison Van Vors of Center Point, attending Central College.

Technical/Trade:

Anthony Carrara of Chicago, attending Associated Builders & Contractors.

Ashley Johnson of Waterloo, attending Mercy/St. Luke's School of Radiology Technology.

ArtShare:

Ella DeHaan of Ankeny, attending the University of Northern Iowa.

