Vape detectors could be installed in Waterloo high schools

WATERLOO — Students who vape in Waterloo Community Schools could face more barriers to blowing clouds of vapor.

The Board of Education will consider approving the purchase of vape detectors on Monday. Vape pens, or electronic cigarettes, heat up a liquid to create vapor that is inhaled. The vapor can contain nicotine, marijuana or other drugs.

The board meets at 5 p.m. at the Education Service Center, 1516 Washington St.

The district is considering buying HALO Smart Sensor 2C vape detectors to be installed in East and West high schools, Expo Alternative Learning Center, and the Waterloo Career Center. If approved, they would be added to the buildings in March.

In addition to vape detection, the devices can monitor air quality and carbon dioxide. They can also detect aggression via noise levels as well as detection of gunshots.

The district has received two quotes, one from Electronic Engineering for $127,516 and another from Tri-City Electric Co. for $134,817. The facilities committee is recommending making the purchase from Electronic Engineering.

The board may also approve a bid for the Sloane Wallace Stadium Park and Irving Elementary Playground project.

The board held a public hearing last month and five bids were opened on Jan. 18. The bids ranged from $1.3 million to $2.2 million.

The recommendation from the architects for the project is to accept the $1.3 million bid from Baker Enterprises Inc. of Waverly. The base bid without allowances is just over $1 million. If approved, the construction is expected to begin in March and end in August.

The board will also:

Consider approving a request to the School Budget Review Committee for a $3.96 million modified supplemental amount to help fund district at-risk programming for next school year.

Consider adopting high school band and orchestra curriculum with one-time costs for band of $38,507, orchestra insturment costs of $4,800 and annual band purchases of about $2,500.

Hold the first reading of policies on student dress code regulations, the dress code exhibit and gifts to the district.

