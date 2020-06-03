Valley Lutheran wins award

DES MOINES – Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls qualified for the Carrie Chapman Catt Award for the 2019-20 school year. The award is given to schools that register at least 90% of their eligible students to vote.
Iowa Secretary Paul Pate created the award last September to encourage voter registration in high schools and to promote the new state law that allows 17-year-olds to register and to participate in primary elections.
Valley Lutheran School registered 100% of its eligible students.
