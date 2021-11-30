Valley Lutheran School receives Carrie Chapman Catt Award for registering student voters

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — For the second year in a row, all Valley Lutheran School students eligible for voter registration have registered.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the 2020-21 Carrie Chapman Catt Award to the school Monday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. He was joined by Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder during the presentation.
Valley Lutheran School qualified for the award during the 2019-20 school year, as well, which was the first time 100% of eligible students registered.
“I’m happy to present Valley Lutheran High School with the 2020-2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award,” Pate said in a news release. “By registering to vote, these seniors are demonstrating excellence in the classroom and dedication to their communities.”
Capoeira Kids is an after-school program at Royal Legacy Christian Academy. Here Sage Martin and Elisha Riehm, both 5, practice the martial art.
Andrew Wind
Voting is open to U.S. citizens who turn 18 by election day. In the case of primary elections, 17-year-olds can vote if their next birthday occurs by the corresponding regular election date. Leading up to those elections, people who are 17 and will be eligible to vote can register.
The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box 100 years ago.
Photos: UNI football defeats Western Illinois in regular season closer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 1
Northern Iowa's Austin Evans celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 2
Northern Iowa's Terrance Kamara crosses the goal line for a touchdown against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 3
Northern Iowa's Sam Schnee carries the ball for a touchdown against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 4
Northern Iowa's Jared Brinkman rushes Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 5
Northern Iowa's Edwin Dearman reaches for the legs of Western Illinois University's Darius Joiner on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 6
Northern Iowa's Deion McShane makes a reception against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 7
Northern Iowa's Deion McShane avoids the tackle from Western Illinois University's Greg Benton Jr. on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 8
Northern Iowa's Riley Van Wyhe wraps around Western Illinois University's Myles Wanza on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 9
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams carries the ball for a 99 yard touchdown against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 10
Northern Iowa's Alfonzo Lambert dances on the field after the Panthers recovered a fumble from Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 11
Northern Iowa's Caden Houghtelling sacks Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 12
Northern Iowa's Jevon Brekke sacks Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 13
Northern Iowa and Western Illinois University players attempt to catch a Hail Mary pass in the end zone to end the first half on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 14
Northern Iowa's Theo Day looks to make a pass against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 15
Northern Iowa's Terrance Kamara jumps through the Western Illinois University defensive line on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 16
Northern Iowa's Tim Butcher and Caden Houghtelling celebrate after Houghtelling makes the sack against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 17
Northern Iowa's Sean Wendel rushes Western Illinois University quarterback Connor Sampson on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI FBall vs. WIU 18
Northern Iowa's Austin Evans celebrates after running the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble against Western Illinois University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.