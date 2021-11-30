 Skip to main content
Valley Lutheran School receives Carrie Chapman Catt Award for registering student voters

Valley Lutheran Catt Award

From left, Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder, Valley Lutheran senior Donovan Elmore and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate pose after the Carrie Chapman Catt Award trophy was presented.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — For the second year in a row, all Valley Lutheran School students eligible for voter registration have registered.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate presented the 2020-21 Carrie Chapman Catt Award to the school Monday. The award goes to any school that registers at least 90% of eligible students to vote. He was joined by Black Hawk County Auditor Grant Veeder during the presentation.

Valley Lutheran School qualified for the award during the 2019-20 school year, as well, which was the first time 100% of eligible students registered.

“I’m happy to present Valley Lutheran High School with the 2020-2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award,” Pate said in a news release. “By registering to vote, these seniors are demonstrating excellence in the classroom and dedication to their communities.”

Voting is open to U.S. citizens who turn 18 by election day. In the case of primary elections, 17-year-olds can vote if their next birthday occurs by the corresponding regular election date. Leading up to those elections, people who are 17 and will be eligible to vote can register.

The Carrie Chapman Catt Award is named after the famous Iowan who was instrumental in securing passage of the 19th Amendment, granting women access to the ballot box 100 years ago.

