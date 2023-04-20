CEDAR FALLS — Valley Lutheran School is turning 20, and its future is bright.

After the idea of a Lutheran high school was proposed in the 1990s, it opened for the 2002-03 school year with 12 students. It began accepting middle schoolers in 2006 and became a kindergarten through 12th-grade school six years later.

Since then, the school has enrolled 2,128 students and graduated 181, including seniors who will finish this year. State enrollment figures show it had 117 students in all grades this fall.

Its students have gone on to become engineers, pastors, business owners, public health officials, teachers and serve in the armed forces.

With the passage of the Students First Act, allowing state funding for students attending private schools, Valley Lutheran expects to grow even more. That would allow it to expand into unfinished spaces within the building.

“Christian education is (now) much more affordable for families,” said April Schriver, director of admissions for Valley Lutheran. “And so we are looking ahead towards what does that growth bring us and just exploring the wonderful things that are in store in terms of perhaps finishing our building. ... Expanding our classrooms to two sections of each grade level is our dream.”

The school will celebrate the anniversary with Crusader Knight from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, featuring a catered dinner and a silent auction. According to the Rev. Gerry Kapanka, executive director of Valley Lutheran, it’s a chance to not only celebrate how far they’ve come but to share with families and the greater Cedar Valley community how much potential it has to grow.

“It’s our largest fundraiser of the year, and the focus will really be on kicking off the next 20 years,” Kapanka said. “We thank God for the 20 years we’ve had getting us this place. And now as we move forward, you know, completing the building – that vision of having a school with 250-300 students in it. … We’re planning on using the funds raised to start that process of finishing it off, and in a very short time being able to be at full capacity and see where the Lord takes us from there.”

Price of admission for Crusader Knight is $35 for an individual ticket, or $250 to reserve a table for eight guests.

Rat ambassadors show off abilities