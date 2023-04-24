CEDAR FALLS – Past and present members and donors of Valley Lutheran School in Cedar Falls came together Saturday night to celebrate its 20-year anniversary and look toward the future.

“This night is about making an impact on the future generation of Christ followers,” said Brian L’Heureux, Valley Lutheran’s head of schools.

About 200 people attended the “Crusader Knight” dinner and auction at the school. From ticket sales, silent auction bids, live auction bids, and money donated to win desserts, the school raised $106,210 – beating its $100,000 goal.

The Rev. Gerald Kapanka, interim executive director, said the idea for the school was born in 1994. The first class in the 2002-03 school year had 12 students, four teachers and one administrator.

Kapanka said the early years were “a test from God.” The school faced economic recession and cultural shifts about Christian ideologies.

Kapanka remembered a 2005 school board meeting when members were told they needed to raise $750,000 in 90 days or give up the keys to the building.

“There were faithful men and women who would not let the reality of proclaiming Christ stop at that moment,” he said. “Through it all, God has provided. God moved the hearts of donors who could see in the future of what the school was meant to be. Enrollment increased, bills got paid and one step after another, God has provided and Christ has been proclaimed.”

In those 20 years, 2,100 students have walked the halls, 180 have graduated and 75 people have been employed. Kapanka said during the last eight years there have been more than 900 donors.

He noted that as of Saturday, 20 more students are enrolled for next fall and 50 to 60 more have shown interest in attending.

“We can anticipate we’re going to need to accommodate 200, 250, 300 students in the next couple years,” he said.

He expects growth will be fueled by the Legislature’s passage of the Students First Act, which provides state funding for students attending private schools through education savings accounts.

“God worked through our Legislature for ESA,” he said. “This is a game-changing law for every family who wants a Christ-centered education and they are now able to afford it.”

He said the added tuition income and tax credits will allow the school to do more and provide better pay for teachers and coaches.

“It allows us to survive from more than just one year to another,” he said. “Now, we get to plan how we will proclaim Christ for the next 20 years, rather than just hoping for one more.”

The school will soon have new executive director. Henry Pahlkotter has 35 years of experience as a school administrator. He is also currently a school administrator and administrator of a church at Peace Lutheran Ministries in Saginaw, Mich.

Photos: Black Hawks hockey vs. Dubuque, April 22 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 3 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 4 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 7 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 5 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 6 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 2 HKY Waterloo vs. Dubuque 1