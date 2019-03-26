CEDAR FALLS -- The Board of Education must appoint someone before the end of April to replace Eric Giddens, who resigned Monday following his election to the Iowa Senate.
But an effort by Cedar Falls Community Schools' residents to put a bond issue referendum on the ballot could also result in a simultaneous special election on the seat about nine weeks from now. Unless, of course, citizens successfully petition for an even earlier special election.
There would be additional cost to Cedar Falls Schools if two elections are scheduled. "It saves the district about $7,000-$10,000," said Superintendent Andy Pattee with both measures on the same ballot.
CEDAR FALLS — As Eric Giddens prepares to be sworn into the Iowa Senate, he’s getting ready …
The board has a 30-day window ending April 24 to fill the vacancy through an appointment, as required under Iowa Code. Candidates will be sought through a public notice in the newspaper after discussion on the topic at the board's April 8 meeting.
"We will post that," said Pattee, which is another requirement of the law. "We are going to fill by appointment."
He noted that the board would likely appoint the successor during its regular meeting April 22. If district residents are successful at collecting enough signatures for the bond referendum to build a new high school, the appointed person and any others interested in running for the position would stand for election June 25.
"There's only specific dates that we can hold a bond election, and that would be the election window that the petition would call for," said Pattee. The seat would come before the voters on the same ballot as the referendum because appointees only serve until the next school board election.
If there's a successful petition for a special election within 14 days of the board's notice being published, Cedar Falls Schools' residents could end up going to the polls twice four weeks apart. Iowa Code chapter 279.7 notes that a special election called by citizens' petition has to happen within 60 to 70 days after the original vacancy occurs. That would likely put the special election to fill the seat at May 28, according to the superintendent.
Once someone is elected, they will fill out Giddens' four-year term ending in 2021.
"It doesn't make sense to have two special elections," said Pattee. "Regardless of if it happens May 28 or June 25, the person will fill the remainder of the term."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.