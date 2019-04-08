FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University’s Project Stand UP will host retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. and author Claude Cooper during a special public presentation at the Fayette Opera House on Friday. The free public program, “Finding Strong,” will begin at 7 p.m.
Claude Cooper served 28 years in the military, including two tours in Vietnam, one as a Special Forces medic and another as a captain in Special Forces. He and his daughter, Leigh, began writing “Finding Strong” in the summer of 2012 after being inspired by the overwhelmingly positive reactions to television programs telling of Leigh’s amazing story of survival and inspiration.
While a student at Appalachian State University in 1989, Leigh was abducted and sexually assaulted over a three-hour period by Daniel Lee who five days earlier had abducted and murdered another ASU student, Jeni Gray. While assaulting Leigh, Lee tormented her by describing in detail how he had killed Gray. Leigh kept her wits through this physical and mental torture and managed to escape.
Before the night was over, she helped authorities put her assailant behind bars. Leigh’s subsequent testimony at trial ensured that Lee received the death penalty for his crimes against Gray. Leigh’s detailed description of the three hours she spent with Daniel Lee is riveting, revealing her thought process as she contemplated a violent death.
A member of the Watauga County Sports Hall of Fame and Appalachian State University Athletic Hall of Fame, Leigh died of pneumonia in December 2012, having completed about half of a first draft of the book. Determined that his daughter’s story be told, Claude spent the next four years, with the help of his wife, Louise, and other family members, completing the book and publishing it in December 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.