WATERLOO — Upper Iowa University and Hawkeye Community College are partnering to create a unique pathway with an Associate-Baccalaureate Accelerated Nursing Program.

This dual enrollment program allows nursing students the opportunity to complete their associate degree in nursing through Hawkeye and get a head start on their Bachelor of Science in Nursing through Upper Iowa during the summer semesters. Students take nursing coursework in person at Hawkeye and online through the university, giving them a time-efficient and cost-effective pathway to the degree.

“The dual enrollment accelerated program at Upper Iowa University creates an affordable, accelerated pathway for Hawkeye Community College students to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing,” Stephanie Tippin, director and department chair of nursing at UIU, said in a news release. “A more highly educated nursing workforce benefits the entire community and I commend Hawkeye for their visionary approach to nursing education.”

Students will be able to start their BSN before graduating from Hawkeye and can complete the degree from UIU in approximately eight months or less post-graduation. This cost-conscious pathway is available to all Hawkeye nursing students, with all students being eligible for the UIU Transfer Connection Scholarship earning up to $1,500 off tuition each year.

The accelerated program gives students an opportunity to develop hands-on nursing skills while concurrently gaining core competencies of a highly sought-after BSN-prepared nurse. With the flexibility of 100% online courses and small class sizes, students are able to jumpstart their nursing careers.

Troy Moran, Hawkeye’s dean of sciences and health sciences, called it “yet another example of creating opportunities through guided pathways, partnerships, and collaboration. Providing students the ability to begin four-year course work while enrolled with Hawkeye’s nursing program creates a smooth and steady transition to BSN, MSN, and beyond. More importantly, it encourages life-long learning, which is needed throughout one’s career.”

The demand for qualified nurses continues to grow. In Iowa, a survey by the Iowa Board of Nursing and Iowa Workforce Development found more than 58% of employers reported a shortage of qualified applicants for registered nurse positions. Currently, there are more than 3,800 job openings for RNs in Iowa, the highest of any other profession. Besides the Upper Iowa transfer scholarship, students can use the Last-Dollar Scholarship while they’re at Hawkeye to cover tuition costs.

Bridget Saffold, Hawkeye and UIU alumna, and Terrance Hollingsworth, community volunteer, are credited with initiating the conversation that led to the agreement.

“I would have loved for this program to be an option for me when I was earning my RN and BSN. The flexibility of this accelerated degree is beneficial to anyone who wants to earn their BSN and pursue a very rewarding career,” said Saffold, who is also on Hawkeye’s board of trustees. “Additionally, the program lowers the overall cost of earning a degree to make it one of the most competitive programs in Iowa.”

For more information about the dual enrollment accelerated program, go online to uiu.edu/HawkeyeUIUNursing.

