FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University professor of science and Robert L. Fox endowed chair of science Dr. Scott Figdore will open the UIU 2019-20 Endowed Lecture Series on Thursday.
Entitled “Monitoring Plant Species Diversity in Fayette County’s Natural Areas,” the presentation is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. in Baker-Hebron Auditorium at Fayette campus.
Figdore will review information on plant species known to be present in the natural areas of Fayette County during the early settlement period of the late 1800s and today. The findings are based on the historic specimens housed in the C. C. Parker Herbarium of Upper Iowa University and other herbarium specimens collected elsewhere since. Figdore will discuss how comparisons between these two data sets can be interpreted and potentially applied to natural areas management.
The C.C. Parker Herbarium of Upper Iowa University was recently named to honor C.C. Parker, who became UIU’s first professor of natural sciences when its doors opened in 1857.
Parker was reported to have collected nearly 500 herbarium specimens in the 1860s and 1870s, including several rare specimens no longer typically found in the region.
Thanks to a gift from Dr. James D. Parker, the great-grandson of C.C. Parker, and other Parker family members, the collection samples are being reviewed and information updated so that they can be appropriately recognized and utilized for archival or historical significance by the scientific community.
Figdore has more than 25 years of service at UIU, including time as the inaugural dean of the School of Science and Mathematics, before retiring from that position to return to full-time teaching duties.
The remaining 2019-20 Endowed Lecture Series schedule includes the following speakers and presentations:
- Nov. 7: Dr. Meghan Mettler, assistant professor of history/Maltbie professor of social science, “Gimcracks, Dollar Blouses and Transistors: How Americans Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Products Made in Japan”
- Jan. 23: Dr. Billie Cowley, master of education chair/ Laura Heddleson professor of education, “Mental Illnesses in the Educational Setting;” and Elissa Wenthe, associate professor of art/McCosh professor of fine arts, “Impact of Arts-Based Community Education”
- April 2: Dr. Kata McCarville, professor of geosciences/Delano professor of science, “The Iowan Surface: A Megaflood Landscape”
Each of the Endowed Lecture Series programs begin at 6:30 p.m. in Baker-Hebron Auditorium at UIU’s Fayette Campus.
