CEDAR FALLS – Recently announced funding cuts at Upper Iowa University will have no effect on its Cedar Valley location.

Layoffs are taking place at UIU’s main campus in Fayette, and face-to-face courses in Wisconsin will end, but five satellite campuses in Iowa will remain unaffected.

Spokesman Andrew Wenthe says UIU’s Cedar Falls location at 4807 University Ave. offers more than 30 bachelors and associate degrees and five masters degrees to around 300 students through in-person and online learning, and shows no sign of slowing down.

“We think Waterloo is an area where we can continue to serve the community there and hopefully even grow that location,” Wenthe said.

According Jill Hansen, director of center recruitment for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls campus, online learning has started to become more prevalent, with the push predating the pandemic. COVID accelerated that growth, which has continued since restrictions were lifted.

“Some of the students that were maybe nervous or hesitant about it got in that modality and were like, ‘Oh, I kind of like the flexibility that this gives with my kids, my work, my family,’ and decided to just stay in the online modality,” Hansen said.

Others prefer learning in a classroom, and the UIU campus provides that. That includes Tina Delagardelle from Jesup. Delegardelle, 41, has long wanted to be a teacher, but having a family put that on hold. During COVID-19, she was able to work as a substitute teacher when the state of Iowa eased restrictions. Reminded of why she loved teaching – and with her children old enough to gain more independence – she decided to return to class. Upper Iowa University proved the right fit for her.

The program offers Delagardelle the flexibility she needs to be there for her children’s athletic events and her day-to-day life.

“We have a lot of teachers at Jesup that have graduated from the Upper Iowa program, and it’s a very reputable program,” Delagardelle said. “So I knew they offered night classes, and I knew it would work with my schedule, that’s why I jumped on.”