Upper Iowa University announces August return to classrooms

FAYETTE — Upper Iowa University students will return to fall classes as originally scheduled on Aug. 31.
To lessen face-to-face interaction between Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, a time when sickness can be commonly spread, traditional classroom courses at the university’s residential campus in Fayette will be transitioned to online learning from Nov. 30 through the end of final exams Dec. 17. Campus students will have the option to stay in residence, but classes will not meet face-to-face during this holiday period.
“We are very excited for the opportunity to soon welcome students back to the classroom,” UIU President William R. Duffy II said in a news release. “We are especially appreciative and proud of all our students for their patience, perseverance and dedication in successfully completing the spring semester during such a challenging time. While it was not the experience any of us envisioned, we were pleased that by utilizing UIU’s long-standing online learning program our students were able to continue making progress toward their respective degrees. With that said, we are eager to resume face-to-face learning in the fall.”
UIU intends to follow the existing 2020-21 academic calendar, as outlined on the university website at uiu.edu. UIU administrators, faculty and staff continue to work on detailed plans for several university operations, including academics, athletics, and Fayette campus dining services, student housing and events.
“Our students and their families can be assured that UIU is working closely with local and state public health officials to create a safe learning environment for students, faculty, and staff while still providing the student-centered education that is a cornerstone of our culture,” Duffy said. “Although it is our current plan to reopen classrooms on Aug. 31, we realize this is an unusual time in our history and if a change in strategy is required, we will be prepared.”
