Upper Iowa University announces August return to classrooms

To lessen face-to-face interaction between Thanksgiving and Christmas breaks, a time when sickness can be commonly spread, traditional classroom courses at the university’s residential campus in Fayette will be transitioned to online learning from Nov. 30 through the end of final exams Dec. 17. Campus students will have the option to stay in residence, but classes will not meet face-to-face during this holiday period.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to soon welcome students back to the classroom,” UIU President William R. Duffy II said in a news release. “We are especially appreciative and proud of all our students for their patience, perseverance and dedication in successfully completing the spring semester during such a challenging time. While it was not the experience any of us envisioned, we were pleased that by utilizing UIU’s long-standing online learning program our students were able to continue making progress toward their respective degrees. With that said, we are eager to resume face-to-face learning in the fall.”