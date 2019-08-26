FAYETTE – Upper Iowa University has introduced eight new faculty members to its staff.
UIU educators provide instruction at Fayette Campus, through 22 domestic and international education centers, online and as part of the university’s self-paced degree programs. UIU classes begin today.
The new Upper Iowa University faculty members and their respective education locations are:
Peggy Lockhart
- , lecturer of psychology, Fayette Campus. Lockhart earned a Ph.D. in human development and family studies, and a master’s degree in family and consumer sciences from Iowa State University. A native of Pekin, Illinois, she received a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from the University of Dubuque.
David Ruppel
- , postdoctoral associate of biology, Fayette Campus. Ruppel most recently served as a doctoral research assistant at Texas State University, where he previously earned a doctor of philosophy degree. A native of San Marcos, Texas, he also earned a master’s degree in aquatic resources from Texas State University and a bachelor’s degree in zoology from Northern Michigan University.
Nickie Michaud Wild
- , assistant professor of sociology, Fayette Campus. Wild earned a Ph.D. from University at Albany/SUNY, master’s degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and bachelor’s degree in literature from New York University. A native of Oelwein, she most recently served as a visiting assistant professor of sociology at Mount Holyoke College.
You have free articles remaining.
Kofi Britwum
- , assistant professor of economics, Fayette Campus. A native of Kumasi, Ghana, he was most recently employed as a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Maine. He earned a Ph.D. in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, a master’s degree in agricultural and resource economics from the University of Delaware, and a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.
Sarah Klingaman
- , teacher education lecturer, UIU-Quad Cities. Klingman earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Drake University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Cornell College. A native of Rock Island, Illinois, she most recently served as a Spanish teacher in the Davenport Community School District.
Amy Moore
- , education lecturer, UIU-Des Moines. Moore most recently served as a teacher interventionist with Des Moines schools. A native of Johnston, she earned a doctorate at Drake University, and a master’s degree in literacy education and bachelor’s in education at the University of Northern Iowa.
Kay Meaney
- , teacher education lecturer, UIU-Waterloo. Meaney recently retired from Central Rivers AEA. She earned a master’s degree in school administration and supervision/elementary principal and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at the University of Northern Iowa.
Mariah Cushion, lecturer of exercise and sport studies, Fayette. Cushion earned a master’s degree, with an emphasis in teacher leadership at Upper Iowa University and a bachelor’s degree in education at Clarke College. She also serves as an administrative assistant for UIU’s master of education program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.