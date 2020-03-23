Upper Iowa announces cancellations, rescheduling

FAYETTE – In its ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Upper Iowa University (UIU) has been working with event sponsors, organizers and community stakeholders to evaluate whether to hold scheduled events. As part of the continued discussions, the canceled community events include:

March 28 - “Colors of the World” International Culture Night

April 1 – Jennifer Bates Artist Talk and Closing Reception (Exhibit is closed to public)

April 1 – Northeast Iowa High School Art Show

April 2 – Endowed Lecture Series presentation

April 4 - Honors and Awards Banquet

April 8 - NICC/UIU Career Exploration Day

April 22 - Fayette Appreciation Day

UIU previously canceled all education location graduation/senior receptions and its May 9 commencement ceremony at Fayette Campus will be held as a virtual-only event. In addition, the Upper Iowa University Recreation Center is closed to all users until further notice. The public may view updates on the University’s rec center Facebook page and website.

Events rescheduled: Originally scheduled for April 17, UIU’s Carnival After Dark has been rescheduled for Sept. 11. The community pottery wheel throwing class scheduled to begin today will also be rescheduled. University officials continue to discuss its options for the UIU Senior Thesis Art Exhibits scheduled for April 6-17 and April 27-May 9.