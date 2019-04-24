This story has been updated to correct the vote tally.
WATERLOO — Todd Holcomb was named the next president of Hawkeye Community College Tuesday evening.
The board of trustees voted 7-2 to offer Holcomb a three-year contract after meeting in closed session for nearly 2-1/4 hours. Trustees Casey McLaughlin and Todd Rohlfsen cast the dissenting votes.
“We feel that he’s got the vision and the energy to move us forward,” board chairman Jay Nardini said after the vote. “Hopefully, this will be his last presidency. We’re excited, and so is he.”
Holcomb, 57, will be paid an annual salary of $246,500 plus benefits when he starts in the position July 1. He is currently president of Western Nebraska Community College in Scottsbluff, Neb.
“We spoke to him briefly and he indicated that if that offer is extended to him, he will accept,” Nardini said in making the motion to hire him. After trustees had met for nearly two hours, the chairman stepped out of the board room and into an adjoining office to call Holcomb. Regarding the salary, Nardini said, “that’s what he would have earned at Western Nebraska starting July 1st.”
Holcomb was one of four finalists for the job who visited Hawkeye and were interviewed by the board between April 10 and 18. Trustees began the search for a new president when Linda Allen announced in January she plans on retiring by June 30 after eight years as Hawkeye’s president.
Each finalist was an experienced community college administrator and one of them, Greg Schmitz, was formerly president of Hawkeye for five years. Holcomb was the only sitting president, though, with more than nine years in Western Nebraska’s top post. Prior to that, he served briefly as a vice president at the college and had been an administrator at Iowa State University in Ames and Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, over the preceding 15 years.
Nardini indicated his decade-long community college tenure and earlier experience at four-year universities was a factor in the board’s choice. But trustees also considered a lot of community input along with what they gleaned from the board interview.
Holcomb and the other finalists met privately with Cedar Valley business and education leaders as well as Hawkeye cabinet members during their visits. They also participated in two open forums and the interview, which was open to the public.
“We looked at all of the evaluations that were done from the various forums that were held,” said Nardini. “We were serious when we told people we wanted them to fill out the evaluation forms. We had considerable discussion and we reviewed all the comments that were made.”
Along with Schmitz, other finalists were Wendy Mihm-Herold, a Northeast Iowa Community College vice president, and Kristie Fisher. Last week, Fisher was named chancellor of the Iowa Valley Community College District in Marshalltown.
