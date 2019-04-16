WATERLOO -- Greg Schmitz, the president of Hawkeye Community College from 2005 to 2010, is one of four finalists to become president again.
The Waterloo college made the announcement Tuesday morning, a day before Schmitz is scheduled for a public interview for the position.
The New Hartford resident left Hawkeye in 2010 after being named president of VGM Education, a part of the Waterloo-based VGM Group. Schmitz's resume states he left that job in 2016 to become president of CVT Group in Cedar Falls. His resume states he is also vice president of Eagle View Partners, which develops, acquires and operates real estate properties in the area.
Faculty, staff, students and community members will have the opportunity to meet him and ask questions at two open forums on Wednesday. The first forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by another from 3 to 4 p.m. Both forums take place in Tama Hall room 128 on Hawkeye’s main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.
Linda Allen, who was a vice president at Hawkeye Community College under Schmitz, was named interim president of the college when he left. She has now announced her retirement, which led to the search for a new president.
Two others have already interviewed for the job -- Wendy Mihm-Herold, who is vice president for business and community solutions at Northeast Iowa Community College and formerly of Waterloo, and Kristie Fisher, senior director of national associations and market engagement at ACT in Iowa City. A fourth candidate will be named Wednesday and visit Hawkeye Thursday.
Schmitz, a native of Raymond who graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville, came to Hawkeye from Waterloo Community Schools, where he was executive director of administrative and financial services. Before that, he was controller with the Chicago, Central & Pacific Railroad Co. in Waterloo.
As president of Hawkeye, he listed his accomplishments as growing enrollment, creating several programs, overseeing multiple campus building efforts, partnering with the Cedar Valley TechWorks project and several other initiatives. He has a doctorate in educational leadership from Iowa State University.
In 2013, Schmitz was a finalist for president of North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, but did not get the job.
He will appear before HCC's board of trustees for an interview at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Hawkeye Center board room on the main campus. The public is invited to attend.
The name and resume of candidates are being posted on the Hawkeye website at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search. Evaluation forms for each of the candidates will also be posted there. Evaluations must be completed by noon April 25.
The Courier is posting stories and each of the candidate’s resumes at wcfcourier.com as they are released.
Courier staff writer Andrew Wind contributed to this story.
