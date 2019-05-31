JANESVILLE -- The Janesville Consolidated School District was bringing in counseling assistance to students and staff after the loss of a student in a single-vehicle crash Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as 17-year-old Gilmore Taiber of Janesville, according to the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office.
School officials said the district will offer counseling support services to all students and staff. Counselors will be on hand in the library today during the school day.
"On behalf of the Janesville Consolidated School District, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family," the district said in a statement.
Authorities with the Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol are still investigating the single-vehicle crash in the 7500 block of Leversee Road Thursday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 1:07 p.m. Thursday when Taiber's northbound vehicle entered a ditch and rolled, ejecting the driver.
