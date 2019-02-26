Try 1 month for 99¢

WATERLOO --Waterloo Community Schools officials have a plan to make up school days missed for the brutal winter weather that will not extend the school year beyond the first week in June.

With another snow day Monday, there have been nine so far this year. As a result, March 8 will be added as a school day for students. It had been scheduled as a day off with professional development opportunities for teachers.

As previously announced, April 5 and 22 will also become school days for students. They hadn't originally been scheduled as that. The last day for students is Friday, June 7, except for seniors, who will still be finished earlier.

"One day (of the nine cancelled) is going to be forgiven for students because we'll be at our hours," Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education Monday. The district needs to provide 1,080 hours of school time for all students.

"We are looking at our hours right now and right now we're sitting OK," she added. "The fact that we're making up eight days, we'll still have just a tiny bit of cushion which allowed us to change of the instructional days to a teacher workday. So we still have exceeded the 1,080, not by much, but we're still over that."

Lindaman noted that the situation will change again "if we miss another day or two" of classes. "I jokingly said today 'I have no more rabbits in my hat.' There's no more days to convert over," she said. "So, we have also committed to not going past June 7."

Many community organizations have told her that they have summer events for children starting the following week. "So, if we would miss one or two or three more days ... then we're going to have to start being creative," said Lindaman. "We'll look at extended days."

It's been a trying year for all area schools, but Waterloo also took a hit when a roof at Lowell Elementary collapsed last week under the weight of the snow. Students began classes Wednesday at the former Area Education Agency 267 headquarters in Cedar Falls, where they will remain the rest of the school year as repairs are made at Lowell.

