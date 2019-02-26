WATERLOO --Waterloo Community Schools officials have a plan to make up school days missed for the brutal winter weather that will not extend the school year beyond the first week in June.
With another snow day Monday, there have been nine so far this year. As a result, March 8 will be added as a school day for students. It had been scheduled as a day off with professional development opportunities for teachers.
As previously announced, April 5 and 22 will also become school days for students. They hadn't originally been scheduled as that. The last day for students is Friday, June 7, except for seniors, who will still be finished earlier.
022519kw-weather-art-03
022519kw-weather-art-01
022519kw-weather-art-02
022519kw-weather-art-04
022419ap-mohs-cresco-snow
022419ap-barnhart-snow
022419tn-winter8
022419ap-snow-cresco
022319bp-wild-art-snowman
A GLAZY SHADE OF WINTER
022419tn-winter4
022419tn-winter10
022419tn-winter6
022419tn-winter5
022419tn-winter7
022419tn-winter9
022419tn-winter2
022419tn-winter4
022419tn-winter1
022419tn-winter3
021219kw-ice-fishing-01
021219kw-ice-fishing-03
021219kw-ice-fishing-02
021219tn-winter4
021219tn-winter5
021219tn-winter6
021219tn-winter2
021219tn-winter1
021219tn-winter3
021219bp-weather-art
021219bp-weather-art
021219ho-snow-push
021219jr-snow-2
021219jr-snow-3
021219jr-snow-1
013119bp-weather-art
013119kw-waiting-for-bus-01
013019bp-weather-art-3
013019bp-weather-art-2
013019bp-weather-art-1
013019mhf-cedar-river
012919kw-cold-walking-01
012919kw-cold-walking-02
012919tn-cold4
Cold sun halo
012919tn-cold2
012919tn-cold1
012919tn-cold5
012919tn-cold3
012919tn-cold6
012819tn-snow1
012819tn-snow2
012819tn-snow3
012819tn-snow4
012819tn-snow5
012819tn-snow6
012819bp-snow-art
"One day (of the nine cancelled) is going to be forgiven for students because we'll be at our hours," Superintendent Jane Lindaman told the Board of Education Monday. The district needs to provide 1,080 hours of school time for all students.
"We are looking at our hours right now and right now we're sitting OK," she added. "The fact that we're making up eight days, we'll still have just a tiny bit of cushion which allowed us to change of the instructional days to a teacher workday. So we still have exceeded the 1,080, not by much, but we're still over that."
Lindaman noted that the situation will change again "if we miss another day or two" of classes. "I jokingly said today 'I have no more rabbits in my hat.' There's no more days to convert over," she said. "So, we have also committed to not going past June 7."
Many community organizations have told her that they have summer events for children starting the following week. "So, if we would miss one or two or three more days ... then we're going to have to start being creative," said Lindaman. "We'll look at extended days."
It's been a trying year for all area schools, but Waterloo also took a hit when a roof at Lowell Elementary collapsed last week under the weight of the snow. Students began classes Wednesday at the former Area Education Agency 267 headquarters in Cedar Falls, where they will remain the rest of the school year as repairs are made at Lowell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.