UPDATE: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, W-SR follow state's advice to close schools

WATERLOO — The Waterloo and Cedar Falls public schools are following the advice of Gov. Kim Reynolds by closing buildings and suspending classes for the next four weeks.
Both districts began a spring break week off from classes Monday, but sent messages to families of students Monday morning that classes won't resume until at least April 13.
The statewide recommendation comes as concerns rise of "substantial community spread" of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, also on spring break, made a similar announcement that its buildings will remain closed until further notice with all activities and practices cancelled.
"We will continue to evaluate the situation as we move along," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth wrote in an email to The Courier. "This is nothing like I’ve ever experienced, or hope to again."
Waterloo Community Schools' statement noted that the district will still provide academic and meal support for students starting next week.
Here is the full text of Waterloo Schools' announcement:
"Based on Governor Reynolds’ recommendation, Waterloo Schools will close our schools and public building use for four weeks through Sunday, April 12. More information will be coming later today about weekly instructional support for online and hard copy resources for students. Beginning Monday, March 23, we will have optional curbside pick-up available for free meals for our students Monday-Friday while we are closed. More info on how to sign up for those meals will be forthcoming. Thank you for your patience."
Cedar Falls Schools said that an emergency response team will continue gathering to deal with specific concerns that emerge. Here is the district's full statement:
"As you are well aware, the response to COVID-19, the Coronavirus Disease, is constantly evolving. Seemingly with each new development, the need to take further precautions takes another step. With the Governor’s recommendation, all schools in Cedar Falls are closed for students until Monday, April 13, including all activities and athletics, as well as community use and rental of facilities. We understand and appreciate that this decision creates additional challenges for our families. At the same time, we feel compelled to do all that we can to protect the health and safety of our community.
"Our district’s emergency response team will be meeting regularly to address specific items and will continue to share more information, including expectations for staff, food programs, educational support, etc.
"At this time the State’s recommendation to close schools extends until at least April 13. Throughout the coming weeks, we will continue to provide information about the plans for the reopening of our schools, including our plans regarding activities and athletics.
"We continue to appreciate your support and understanding during this incredibly unique and uncertain time in our history.
"If there is something you need from us, please do not hesitate to reach out, and we will do what we can to support you and your family. We will continue to provide updates through our messaging system, website, and social media."