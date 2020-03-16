UPDATE: Waterloo, Cedar Falls, W-SR follow state's advice to close schools

WATERLOO — The Waterloo and Cedar Falls public schools are following the advice of Gov. Kim Reynolds by closing buildings and suspending classes for the next four weeks.

Both districts began a spring break week off from classes Monday, but sent messages to families of students Monday morning that classes won't resume until at least April 13.

The statewide recommendation comes as concerns rise of "substantial community spread" of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools, also on spring break, made a similar announcement that its buildings will remain closed until further notice with all activities and practices cancelled.

"We will continue to evaluate the situation as we move along," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth wrote in an email to The Courier. "This is nothing like I’ve ever experienced, or hope to again."

Waterloo Community Schools' statement noted that the district will still provide academic and meal support for students starting next week.

Here is the full text of Waterloo Schools' announcement: