UPDATE: UNI scraps spring break, plans late second semester start to minimize COVID-19 risks

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is starting second semester two weeks later than planned and scrapping spring break to minimize COVID-19 risks.

Spring classes will begin Jan. 25, which is two weeks later than the original starting date, the university announced Monday. Classes will be held during spring break, which had been scheduled for March 15-19. Final exams will take place May 3-7, as originally planned.

“The decision to alter our spring semester calendar was made after many conversations and discussions on campus, including with faculty, students, department heads, and deans,” Jim Wohlpart, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, said in a statement. “The summer Forward Together Teaching & Learning committee, which included faculty and students, made an initial recommendation to alter the spring semester. Faculty Senate Leaders, with whom the administration consults on the academic calendar, then conferred and agreed that such an altered semester, without spring break, would be a good approach. We discussed several options and landed on this one.

“We also conferred with (Northern Iowa Student Government) leaders, Academic Advising, Athletics and Senior Leadership before a final decision was made,” Wohlpart said.