UPDATE: UNI holds room and board fees flat for next year
UPDATE: UNI holds room and board fees flat for next year

Michael Hager

CEDAR FALLS — Room and board rates will be unchanged next year for University of Northern Iowa students as officials work to maintain affordability.

The Board of Regents Wednesday approved UNI’s request for no increase in rates during the 2020-21 academic year. That will hold the annual cost to $9,160 for a double room and all-access meal plan in one of the university’s seven traditional residence halls. Other dormitory options and meal plans have different costs, but none of them will be increased.

“We’re trying to keep our rates under inflation and, if we can, keep them at zero for a time,” said Michael Hager, UNI’s senior vice president for finance and operations. He noted that UNI made a similar move when it didn’t raise tuition for the current year.

Hager said the university sees a benefit for society in holding down costs, allowing more people to get an education. College graduates earn more money and are more productive.

“The more we can do to keep it affordable for families, we think, the better off people are both individually and collectively,” he added.

University of Iowa students will see a 1.8% room and board increase while Iowa State University rates will go up 0.5%. Both are based on a double room rate and specific meal plan.

Students who live on campus earn better grades and are more likely to graduate, Hager said.

UNI has been improving its communication with students and families this year about such benefits. It also announced plans to not raise rates ahead of the regents’ approval. As a result of those measures, more students have chosen to live on campus next fall.

“We have been seeing a little bit of a decline (in recent years) but we’re seeing an uptick now,” said Hager.

Students arriving in the fall will find a new set of renovated living options on campus. The second phase of Noehren Hall renovation will be complete in August. In addition, Dancer Hall will reopen with all single rooms. Both dormitories will have new bathrooms with more privacy and refreshed common areas.

The board also approved parking fee increases at UNI of 1.8%-2.2% for most permit types. Iowa State’s increases will range from 2.4%-3.5% for various types of parking permits and the University of Iowa is not increasing rates.

In other business, the board approved:

  • Paying off two sets of UNI dormitory revenue refunding bonds early. Both were issued in 2010 and had a combined outstanding principle of $2.79 million. Hager said one of the bond issues had a year remaining and the other had three to four years of payments left.
  • The use of a construction manager at risk delivery method for the planned expansion of the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. Hager said that will get a contractor on board with the project earlier and could save money in the long run. The project, which includes remodeling and expansion of the center, has an estimated price tag of $14-$15 million that will be completely paid for with donations.
  • The appointment of Theresa Westbrock as dean of library services effective March 2 with an annual salary of $160,000.

