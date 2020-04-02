UPDATE: UNI holds room and board fees flat for next year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CEDAR FALLS — Room and board rates will be unchanged next year for University of Northern Iowa students as officials work to maintain affordability.

The Board of Regents Wednesday approved UNI’s request for no increase in rates during the 2020-21 academic year. That will hold the annual cost to $9,160 for a double room and all-access meal plan in one of the university’s seven traditional residence halls. Other dormitory options and meal plans have different costs, but none of them will be increased.

“We’re trying to keep our rates under inflation and, if we can, keep them at zero for a time,” said Michael Hager, UNI’s senior vice president for finance and operations. He noted that UNI made a similar move when it didn’t raise tuition for the current year.

Hager said the university sees a benefit for society in holding down costs, allowing more people to get an education. College graduates earn more money and are more productive.

“The more we can do to keep it affordable for families, we think, the better off people are both individually and collectively,” he added.

University of Iowa students will see a 1.8% room and board increase while Iowa State University rates will go up 0.5%. Both are based on a double room rate and specific meal plan.