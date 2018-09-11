WATERLOO -- Two students were suspended after making threats against West High School on social media Monday evening in what they said was a joke.
Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas said officials contacted police after learning about an exchange on Snapchat, a social media platform used to shared pictures.
"The police did go to the homes of the two students who appear to be involved," she said. The comments on the social media platform were "deemed a joke" by police. "There was never a credible threat involving a student or a weapon."
Classes went on as scheduled Tuesday as Waterloo police continued the investigation. "We do have additional administrators in the building this morning," said Thomas.
The West High students are suspended "pending the investigation and clearance from authorities. Disciplinary action is yet to be determined based on collaboration with authorities," she said.
"The families are very cooperative and very supportive of the school's and the police decision to take this very seriously," added Thomas.
Parents were alerted to the situation by a call from Principal Andy Miehe before school began Tuesday morning.
"There was a threat made on social media last evening mentioning West High that the police have responded to," he said in the message. "Police do not believe any staff or students are in danger."
We need to redefine the terms "parent" and "student". The traditional definitions no longer apply.
