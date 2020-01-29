UPDATE: Social media threat closes Waterloo schools

WATERLOO – All Waterloo schools are closed for today (Wednesday) following a threat on social media.

School officials announced the closing this morning, saying police and school staff worked overnight to investigate the threat.

“Out of an abundance of caution and to allow police to complete their investigation, we are canceling school … Please know the safety of our students is our first priority,” school officials said in a prepared statement sent to parents.

Around 6:40 p.m., police responded to the threat made to Waterloo Schools. A screenshot of a Snapchat post has been circulating on Facebook that reads: “I’m blowing up east west and Carver and central tomorrow.”

“The Waterloo Police department is working in conjunction with the Waterloo Community School District to identify the individual(s) responsible for these posts,” according to a release from Waterloo Police.

Waterloo Schools spokesperson Tara Thomas said the district will let families know more when they “get guidance from authorities.”

The district sent an email to Waterloo Schools parents Tuesday night that said: “We wanted you to know that we have turned over all of the images to police and they are currently investigation.”