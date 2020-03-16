UPDATE: School districts shutting down; Hawkeye Comm. College going to online classes

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley's largest public schools and Hawkeye Community College have announced students won't be returning from spring break for weeks due to coronavirus threats.

At least six other school systems in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area are closing, as well.

The decisions by Hawkeye and Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock community school districts follow a recommendation by Gov. Kim Reynolds to suspend classes for the next four weeks. That comes with rising concern over "substantial community spread" of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Spring break just got underway for each of them, so students were already expecting to be off this week. Hawkeye, Waterloo Schools and Cedar Falls Schools don't plan on resuming until at least April 13. Waverly-Shell Rock's schools will remain closed until further notice.

Waterloo and Cedar Falls school buildings will be closed during this time and remain unavailable for community use while all on-campus events will be cancelled at Hawkeye. Athletics and other activities in the three school districts are cancelled, as well.

A statement from Waterloo Community Schools noted that the district will still provide academic and meal support for students starting next week.