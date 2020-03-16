UPDATE: School districts shutting down; Hawkeye Comm. College going to online classes

WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley's largest public schools and Hawkeye Community College have announced students won't be returning from spring break for weeks due to coronavirus threats.
At least six other school systems in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area are closing, as well.
The decisions by Hawkeye and Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly-Shell Rock community school districts follow a recommendation by Gov. Kim Reynolds to suspend classes for the next four weeks. That comes with rising concern over "substantial community spread" of COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Spring break just got underway for each of them, so students were already expecting to be off this week. Hawkeye, Waterloo Schools and Cedar Falls Schools don't plan on resuming until at least April 13. Waverly-Shell Rock's schools will remain closed until further notice.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls school buildings will be closed during this time and remain unavailable for community use while all on-campus events will be cancelled at Hawkeye. Athletics and other activities in the three school districts are cancelled, as well.
A statement from Waterloo Community Schools noted that the district will still provide academic and meal support for students starting next week.
"More information will be coming later today about weekly instructional support for online and hard copy resources for students," said the statement. "Beginning Monday, March 23, we will have optional curbside pick-up available for free meals for our students Monday-Friday while we are closed. More info on how to sign up for those meals will be forthcoming."
While Hawkeye's in-person classes are canceled, the college will transition to online instruction starting next Monday. Additional information will be sent to students in the coming days related to this transition and resources available. For the latest information, students can visit www.hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19.
“Hawkeye’s top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and employees,” said HCC President Todd Holcomb.
A statement from Cedar Falls Community Schools said there is a "constantly evolving" response to the pandemic with growing precautions needed.
"We understand and appreciate that this decision creates additional challenges for our families," said the statement. "At the same time, we feel compelled to do all that we can to protect the health and safety of our community."
District officials will continue gathering to deal with specific concerns that emerge.
"Our district’s emergency response team will be meeting regularly to address specific items and will continue to share more information, including expectations for staff, food programs, educational support, etc.," the statement noted. "Throughout the coming weeks, we will continue to provide information about the plans for the reopening of our schools, including our plans regarding activities and athletics."
It added, "If there is something you need from us, please do not hesitate to reach out, and we will do what we can to support you and your family. We will continue to provide updates through our messaging system, website, and social media."
Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools' officials are also keeping a close eye on the evolving situation.
"We will continue to evaluate the situation as we move along," Superintendent Ed Klamfoth wrote in an email to The Courier. "This is nothing like I’ve ever experienced, or hope to again."
Other area school districts that had closed their doors as of Monday for at least the next four weeks included Denver, Dunkerton, Independence, Janesville and St. Patrick School in Cedar Falls. The Dike-New Hartford and Jesup school districts had classes Monday but are starting a four-week break Tuesday.
The Bosco Catholic School System in Gilbertville was off Monday as administrators met to discuss next steps. Cedar Valley Catholic Schools in Waterloo is currently not in session due to spring break.