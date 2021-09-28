UPDATE: Parents at Cedar Falls, Waterloo school board meetings have their say on mask requirements

"I think it's time to move on," said Bolthouse.

Others felt the need for masking is so necessary that districts should do more than they have. Amanda Weber delivered a petition to the Cedar Falls board with more than 300 signatures calling for mask use in schools and said she wanted to "voice my support for a mask mandate. It helps to keep our kids in-person. ...

"Nobody likes to wear a mask," she added, but her family is doing so to protect themselves and others they come into contact with.

Masks are being required at Waterloo and Cedar Falls elementary schools for weeks when the county rate of spread is moderate or high and the percentage of students and staff out with COVID-19 at a building is 3% or greater. Masks continue to be encouraged at secondary schools, but there is no requirement that they be worn. Children under 12 are not yet eligible for the vaccine, which caused the focus on elementary schools.

At the Waterloo board meeting, Dustin Lies called on officials to "at a minimum implement a mask mandate until the vaccine is available to children under 12."