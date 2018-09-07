OELWEIN -- All Oelwein Community School District buildings were locked down Friday after police notified officials that they were looking for a suspect in an incident on the southwest side of town.
Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 8:45 a.m. involving a man who was allegedly concealing a firearm, according to a news release from the Oelwein Police Department. The man fled and led officers on a vehicle and foot chase.
He was later identified as Emilio Austin Torres, 28, of Oelwein. He remains at large and arrest warrants have been issued on charges of domestic assault, weapons violations, interference with officials acts, eluding law enforcement and various traffic violations.
Superintendent Josh Ehn said in a district news release that all school buildings remained locked after officials were told about the search.
"As the situation changed, we chose to move to an active lockout situation around 11:10 a.m.," he said in the statement. That meant no one was allowed into or out of the buildings. "Once we received further information, the decision was made to add extra layers of security to our buildings" while notifying staff, parents and the community.
"We continued the heightened level of security through the end of the school day," said Ehn. Officials "did not feel that regular dismissal would be a threat" based on information from the police department.
According to police, Sacred Heart School was also placed on lockout. Officers provided extra presence at the schools during dismissal.
An officer responding to the domestic disturbance Friday morning came upon Torres and a female in 800 block of First Street Southwest, according to police. After a short altercation when Torres reached for the firearm, he fled to his home in the 1000 block of West Charles and got in a vehicle. Police pursued him in the city's southwest quadrant "with the suspect operating at speeds in excess of 60 and 80 mph in the residential neighborhoods," said the news release.
The suspect then "intentionally drove his vehicle down a steep creek embankment," the news release continued, and fled again on foot. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office as well as the Iowa State Patrol and its air unit arrived to assist about that time.
Police requested the lockouts because they believed the suspect was near the community's schools.
The foot chase brought Torres within blocks of Sacred Heart before he got away. Later information suggested that he may have been working his way toward the area of Oelwein's high school, middle school and Little Husky Learning Center.
