UPDATE: Oelwein elementary school student dies

OELWEIN — A tornado touched down in Oelwein Saturday, but the community’s school district took an even bigger hit the next day.

Oelwein Community Schools on Sunday announced the loss of a Wings Park Elementary student early that morning. Matthew Hampton, a third grader, died unexpectedly at his home in Hazleton.

Superintendent Josh Ehn said the cause of death is unknown.

While the Saturday evening tornado resulted in limited damage, Ehn noted that it displaced a couple families. He said Matthew’s death following so closely after the natural disaster made it especially difficult for some.

“It’s a lot for 9- and 10-year-olds to process,” said the superintendent. “It’s a lot for adults to process.”

That the frightening events are happening in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic makes them even more challenging for children to work through. Schools and their staff are often involved in that effort and the Oelwein district has procedures to follow in the case of a student death.

