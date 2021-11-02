UPDATE: Newcomers top field in Cedar Falls school board election

CEDAR FALLS — Three first-time candidates will be the new members of the Cedar Falls Board of Education, topping a field that included two incumbents.

R.J. Meyer, a vice president at VGM Fulfillment and one-time Iowa Hawkeyes football player came out on top with 4,077 votes, according to unofficial results from the Black Hawk County election office. He was followed by software consultant Brenda Fite, with 3,775 votes, and Lowell Stutzman, with 3,710 votes.

Current board members Alan Heisterkamp and Jeff Orvis came in fourth and fifth out of six candidates, all of whom were running at-large for the positions.

In Waterloo Community Schools, Janelle Ewing topped Marie Heath-Sinclair in the race for an at-large Board of Education seat, the only contested position of three on the ballot. She received 59% of the vote with 6,786 ballots cast for her. Both were running for the first time.

A contested Hawkeye Community College board of trustees race, Director District 7, saw Christine Twait beat out Gerald Kapanka. She received 2,749 votes, or 62% of ballots cast. The position represents portions of Cedar Falls, rural Waterloo and the city of Hudson on the nine member board.

Both candidates were seeking elective office for the first time. The other four people running uncontested for trustee are also newcomers to the board.

Cedar Falls (Top 3 vote-getters)

Waterloo

At-large (Top vote-getter): Janelle Ewing 6,786, Martie Heath-Sinclair 4,519, Write-in 117

(Top vote-getter): Janelle Ewing 6,786, Martie Heath-Sinclair 4,519, Write-in 117 Director District 1 : *Astor Williams 1,943, Write-in 35

: *Astor Williams 1,943, Write-in 35 Director District 4: *Endya Johnson 2,422, Write-in 50

Hawkeye Community College

Director District 3 : Louis Beck 2,768, Write-in 24

: Louis Beck 2,768, Write-in 24 Director District 4 : Merritt Jones 2,376, Write-in 21

: Merritt Jones 2,376, Write-in 21 Director District 5 : Bridget Saffold 2,379, Write-in 32

: Bridget Saffold 2,379, Write-in 32 Director District 7 (Top vote-getter) : Christine Twait 2,749, Gerald Kapanka 1,620, Write-in 42

: Christine Twait 2,749, Gerald Kapanka 1,620, Write-in 42 Director District 9: JoDee Knox 2,756, Write-in 58

*incumbent

This story will be updated.

