WATERLOO — A newcomer knocked Rhonda McRina off the Board of Education in Tuesday’s election.
Stacie Mills topped the first-term board member for one of two at-large seats on the Waterloo Community Schools’ board. Mills received 3,191 votes, or 28.62%, to 2,758, or 24.73%, for McRina in the four-person race.
Longtime incumbent Lyle Schmitt was the top vote-getter with 3,339 ballots cast in his favor, or 29.94%. Daniel Chavez came in fourth with 1,812 votes, or 16.25%. There were 51 write-in votes.
“I wasn’t expecting this,” said Mills. She believes her years of involvement as a parent volunteer and her efforts to campaign may have given her an edge with voters.
“I just have networked and shown people I’m just so passionate about working with the youth in our community,” said Mills. “It’s essentially doing what I do all the time, which is talking to people.”
Mills believes she gained a lot of teacher and parent support by finding out what they thought is important. She promoted the idea of parent peer mentors and adding a nonvoting teacher to the board. “Teachers, they just want to be heard,” she commented, as changes are made in the schools.
McRina said she is “not disappointed” with her efforts in the campaign.
“I know I campaigned vigorously, and I’m so excited (about) where our district is headed,” she said. “I feel confident that we’ll have a good team with the board members and the administration. I’m still going to be a staunch advocate for students and parents and educators.”
Schmitt called the results “somewhat of a vote of confidence in the board and its leadership. I would like to congratulate Stacie and certainly wish Rhonda the best.” Schmitt added that McRina “was a great board member” who he is going to miss.
“It certainly is an honor to continue to represent the people of Waterloo, but it’s really not about that; it’s about kids,” he said. “I’ll try my best to represent the community well and to continue to do what I can to help improve the district.”
Schmitt noted improvements in a number of academic measures for the district in recent years, and said “I hope I’ve contributed a little bit to the trend line we’re experiencing. Waterloo Schools is certainly in good hands right now.”
Two other candidates, current board members Sue Flynn in the Director District 2 seat and Jesse Knight in Director District 3 seat, ran unopposed.
