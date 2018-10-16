OSAGE — Two Osage Middle School students have been charged with verbally threatening a shooting at the school.
The alleged threat was reported to Osage Community School staff Friday and “involved violence with firearms against Osage Community School students and staff,” according to a release from Osage Police.
“The alleged threat was made by two Osage Middle School students, and the likelihood exists that they will be suspended.”
A parent reported the threat to school officials, district administrators said Sunday night in a Facebook post. The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office was immediately contacted and the Osage Police Department investigated the incident.
“Consequences are forthcoming,” the post read. “We are confident this issue has been resolved, and no safety threat exists to the school at this time.”
Police said the threat was made verbally. An email was sent Sunday evening by school administration notifying parents in the district.
“The two juveniles were taken into custody and taken to juvenile detention,” police said.
The two juveniles were charged with felony terroristic threats. A detention hearing was held Monday at the Mitchell County Courthouse, and the juveniles will continue to be held in juvenile detention.
Osage Superintendent Barb Schwamman said Monday that charges have been filed in the case, but didn’t say what the student was charged with or disclose the student’s age.
In Iowa, court records for those under age 18 are confidential by law, unless a juvenile is charge with a forcible felony, such murder or robbery, or charged in adult court.
The district said it’s thankful to the students who reported the threat to an adult.
“It is important to discuss with your children that it is not appropriate, nor acceptable, to make threats, joke about, or make light of any school threats,” the district said in a statement. “We also continue to encourage anyone to report threats to adults.”
Osage Police said the investigation is ongoing. Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Community School District and Mitchell County Attorney’s Office assisted.
