UPDATE: Janesville school board moves learning online until Thanksgiving

Superintendent B.J. Meaney said “the short answer is no.” Teachers had asked administrators for patience since virtual classes are not the educational approach they’ve been trained for, he noted. Most student computers went home with children Monday, but a limited number were still at the school waiting for families to pick them up.

There have been some other COVID-19 related school closures in the region. Lindley Sharp with the Bremer County Health Department told the board that the Klinger campus of Community Lutheran School closed Monday. Tripoli Community Schools closed for a day last week and Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools has sought the temporary waiver from in-person learning from the state.

Meaney noted that there will "be a couple different versions" of how students access online learning to accommodate the needs of families.

"We have to be mindful of those parents who still have to work," he said. Typically, students will be able to join live online class sessions each school day. Teachers will record those sessions so students can access them later instead, if needed.

Online time commitments vary depending on grade level.