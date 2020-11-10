UPDATE: Janesville school board moves learning online until Thanksgiving

JANESVILLE — Janesville Consolidated School is moving to online learning for the full 14-day period allowed by the state.
The Board of Education Tuesday unanimously approved required virtual education for all students starting Wednesday through Nov. 23, which was already the last scheduled day of classes for that week. There is no school Nov. 24 ahead of Thanksgiving break due to parent-teacher conferences.
The district received a two-week Iowa Department of Education waiver from in-person classes Tuesday morning after absences topped 12%. The school closed early Monday with about 63 of its 470 students absent for reasons related to COVID-19. The area’s positivity rates currently exceed 20% in the number of cases among those getting a coronavirus test in Bremer and Black Hawk counties, portions of which are included in the district’s attendance area.
“That just makes me lean towards taking the 14 days,” said board member Lindsey Eibey, of the growing positivity rate.
Moving to online learning “will also help with the staffing problems we’ve had,” added board member Barb Reid.
There were still concerns that the approach would not be adequate.
“Do our teachers feel like they’ve had enough time to prepare?” asked Eibey. She also questioned if teachers and students have the tools to make this work.
Superintendent B.J. Meaney said “the short answer is no.” Teachers had asked administrators for patience since virtual classes are not the educational approach they’ve been trained for, he noted. Most student computers went home with children Monday, but a limited number were still at the school waiting for families to pick them up.
There have been some other COVID-19 related school closures in the region. Lindley Sharp with the Bremer County Health Department told the board that the Klinger campus of Community Lutheran School closed Monday. Tripoli Community Schools closed for a day last week and Nashua-Plainfield Community Schools has sought the temporary waiver from in-person learning from the state.
Meaney noted that there will "be a couple different versions" of how students access online learning to accommodate the needs of families.
"We have to be mindful of those parents who still have to work," he said. Typically, students will be able to join live online class sessions each school day. Teachers will record those sessions so students can access them later instead, if needed.
Online time commitments vary depending on grade level.
Elementary students' expectations will rise the older they are. That ranges from 30 minutes per day for preschool and kindergarten students to 120 minutes for fourth- and fifth-graders. The time online for middle and high school students is not to exceed 45 minutes per class, mirroring the time frame for in-person learning.
Meaney told the board that administrators were working on a plan to bring students back into the building after Thanksgiving.
“It only feels responsible to come back in hybrid,” he said, with 50% of students physically at school on any one day. Officials envision doing this for the three weeks until Christmas break with idea of bringing students back into the building full-time when classes resume in January.
“We don’t have a formal plan ready to roll out, that will take another meeting,” said Meaney.
