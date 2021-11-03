 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Incumbents re-elected in multiple Cedar Valley school board races

vote clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE

Incumbents did well in multiple contested school board elections across the Cedar Valley on Tuesday and voters weren’t shy with their own suggested candidates, especially in districts where not enough candidates filed.

The Courier tracked results for eight board of education elections outside of the Waterloo and Cedar Falls community school districts.

Current board members running for re-election to at-large seats where there was one more candidate than position open were top vote-getters in their races. That happened in the Denver, Hudson and Janesville school districts.

Voters in the Union and Jesup community school districts provided their own names for candidates in two races that had a blank on the ballot. A winner won’t be known for either of those contests until election results are canvassed.

And even though Waverly-Shell Rock Community School District voters had candidates for two seats on its Board of Education, they wrote in an unusually large number of names. The Director District 1 seat had 349 write-ins and Director District 4 had 60. Nonetheless, the candidates on the ballot easily won their seats with 1,611 and 1,756 votes, respectively.

Along with candidates, the Dunkerton Community School District had a referendum on its ballot.

Public Measure BM asked voters to adopt a revenue purpose statement for the Secure an Advanced Vision for Education fund, which is the 1% sales tax for schools. Districts are required to periodically get voter approval on the use of their portion of the statewide sales tax. The measure won easy approval.

Here's the voting breakdown for the districts from unofficial results. Incumbents are noted with an asterisk. 

Denver (Top 2 vote-getters)

  • *Scott Krebsbach 658
  • Ryan Wirtjes 654
  • Aaron Leuders 205
  • Write-in 29

Dike-New Hartford

  • At-large: *Christa Lotts 644, Write-in 5
  • Director District 1: Brett Badker 628, Write-in 9
  • Director District 3 (Top voter-getter): Ryan Peterson 455, Jenny Connolly 266

Dunkerton

  • Public Measure BM: Yes 130, No 21
  • Director District 2: *Chad Wolfensperger 134, Write-in 3
  • Director District 3: *Lyle McIntosh 139, Write-in 1
  • Director District 4: *Dan Knebel 144, Write-in 2

Hudson (Top 3 vote-getters)

  • *Matt Sallee 320
  • *Brenda Klenk 316
  • Shannon Ingamells 285
  • Amy Thole 267
  • Write-in 6

Janesville (Top 2 vote-getters)

  • *Tracy Meyer 130
  • Scott Kipp 129
  • Kim Gienau 103
  • Write-in 8

Jesup (Top 3 vote-getters)

  • Christopher Jung 526
  • Dana Miller 507
  • Write-in 420

Union

  • At-large: Lindsay Pipho 470, Write-in 7
  • Director District 1: Write-in (no candidate filed) 113 
  • Director District 2: Maureen Hanson 443, Write-in 5

Waverly-Shell Rock

  • Director District 1: Charlene Wyatt Sauer 1,611, Write-in 349
  • Director District 4: Jessica J. Kettleson 1,756, Write-in 60
