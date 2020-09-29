Update in state guidelines changing quarantine rules in at least some Cedar Valley schools

Tara Thomas, a spokesperson for Waterloo Community Schools, said the district isn't pivoting quite that quickly.

"We are reviewing our Return to Learn plan as a result," she said, but no decision has been made yet. Thomas shared a statement that sent Waterloo Schools staff Tuesday.

"Our District Leadership Team is meeting to make decisions about next steps and how to transition accordingly based on the new guidance," the statement said. "We will continue working with Black Hawk County Health Department officials to ensure any changes to our Return to Learn plan align with recommendations."

Dike-New Hartford's change closely follows the state recommendation. Its press release said that the quarantine period will no longer be necessary for those in close contact with a positive case if both people were wearing masks when the exposure occurred. The change is effective immediately.

"There are a number of exceptions," the release notes, "as those exposed in a household or healthcare setting will still need to quarantine for 14 days. A face shield is also not considered a mask, and quarantine will be required if one of the individuals was wearing a face shield at the time of exposure.