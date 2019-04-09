WATERLOO -- Kristie Fisher is the first of four candidates who will be interviewed for the Hawkeye Community College president position.
Fisher is senior director of national associations and market engagement for ACT Inc. in Iowa City. She served as vice president of student services at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids from 2006 to 2014.
Faculty, staff, students and community members will have the opportunity to meet Fisher and ask questions at two open forums on Wednesday. The first forum is from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by another from 3 to 4 p.m. Both forums take place in Tama Hall room 128 on Hawkeye's main campus, 1501 E. Orange Road.
The Board of Trustees began the search when Linda Allen announced in January that she plans on retiring by June 30 after eight years as president.
Prior to serving as a vice president at Kirkwood, Fisher held several positions at the college and with other Cedar Rapids institutions.
She was Kirkwood's director of special projects and assistant to the president from 2004 to 2006. Starting in 2000, Fisher was director of community relations for College Community School District. She was the Kirkwood Foundation's annual giving director from 1995 to 2000 and grant administrator at East Central Iowa Council of Governments starting in 1993.
Fisher earned a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Iowa State University. She received a master of business administration and a bachelor's degree in communication studies from the University of Iowa.
Fisher will be interviewed by Hawkeye's trustees beginning at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The interview is open to the public and will take place in the Hawkeye Center board room on main campus.
The board is bringing four finalists to Hawkeye for interviews, with the next visit planned on Monday. The name of the each finalist will be announced one day prior to their visits.
The name and resume of those candidate will be posted on the Hawkeye website at www.hawkeyecollege.edu/president-search. Evaluation forms for each of the candidates will also be posted there. Evaluations must be completed by noon April 25.
The Courier will post stories and each of the candidate's resumes at wcfcourier.com as they are released.
Staff writer Andrew Wind contributed to this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.