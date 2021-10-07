UPDATE: COVID-19 brings out some differences in Cedar Falls school board candidates at forum

CEDAR FALLS — COVID-19 helped highlight some differences between Board of Education candidates during a Wednesday night forum.

The virtual event, hosted by the Black Hawk/Bremer League of Women Voters, included a question for the five participating candidates on how Cedar Falls Community Schools should address the pandemic.

Six people, including two incumbents are running for three at-large seats on the board in the Nov. 2 election. One candidate, R.J. Meyer, was not available to participate in the forum.

"This is an enemy and adversary that we all must fight together," T.W. Ingham, the 28-year-old finance manager at Bill Colwell Ford said of COVID-19, calling it the "biggest crucial problem" the district faces. "I believe that starts with mandating vaccines for all our staff and students." In addition, he said those not yet able to get a vaccine or who can't adequately socially distance should wear masks.

Until those steps are taken, Ingham said "we will not be able to deal with" other concerns from staff retention to students' academic gaps.

The district is not requiring vaccinations and currently mandates masks at individual elementary schools based on the county's rate of spread for the virus and the percentage of people absent in a particular week.

Brenda Fite, 52, a software consultant, took issue with that approach. She noted that the board was "hamstrung" in its response to the pandemic this fall by a new state law until a judge put a temporary restraining order in place that stopped its enforcement.

Since then, "I'm deeply concerned with the path that has been set by the district," said Fite. It doesn't follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations of masking for all people in kindergarten through 12th-grade schools. "There needs to be some thoughtful response" about what's in the best interest of students, including those who are not yet eligible to get a vaccine.

"Preventing the spread of disease must be our priority," she said.

"I do wish we could not be stuck in this place," said current board member Jeff Orvis, a 61-year-old Waverly-Shell Rock High School teacher and instructional coach. "I understand the position the administration is in."

He applauded the district's willingness to look at the data and provide some flexibility in mask use. However, he added, "I would have supported a stronger mask mandate." Orvis noted that he uses one every day in school, "so I believe very strongly that we should be wearing masks."

Alan Heisterkamp, the other incumbent board member, pointed out the unpredictability of the pandemic. "It has required us to be certainly patient and graceful," said the 59-year-old director of the University of Northern Iowa Center for Violence Prevention. "Those in leadership have made some tough choices."

Heisterkamp said he does "tend to agree" with other candidates that "masks make a huge difference" to the spread of the disease.

Lowell Stutzman, 35, a product development engineer at John Deere, acknowledged that board policies give the administration decision-making power on the use of masks. Still, he pointed to where the data on COVID-19 cases is at now.

"The current case count for Black Hawk County has peaked and has been showing a downward trend for about two weeks," he said, calling the 3% absentee rate to require masks in certain situations "pretty conservative." In addition, he noted that the eligibility of those under 12 for vaccines is getting closer.

"As far as what I would support as a board member is that moving forward I think that we should strive to get back to normal," said Stutzman. "I would support the parents' choice to mask and vaccinate."

Candidates weighed in on other topics that have stirred controversy, as well.

No one voiced support for a new state law that makes tax credits more generous for donations to school tuition organizations, which provide scholarships so students can attend the parochial schools they benefit. While there are other ways taxpayers support private schools, most candidates said no public funding should go to them.

They didn’t favor a bill that would have outlawed use of the 1619 Project curriculum or a new law banning teaching and mandatory training on so-called divisive concepts related to sexism, racism, equity or inclusion. Various candidates said they don’t believe concepts like critical race theory are being taught in the schools and that students need to learn “accurate history.”

None of the candidates said they favored the 2017 changes that limited Iowa school employees’ rights to bargain for a contract. For some responding to a question on the topic, that was about supporting unions. Others talked about their support for teachers.

While Ingham identified COVID-19 as the most crucial problem facing the district, other candidates brought up different sets of concerns.

Stutzman pointed to a related topic, the achievement gaps that have emerged between students and been “disruptive to their education over the past 1-1/2 years” since the pandemic began. He hailed the district’s renewed commitment to collaborative grade level groups of teachers called professional learning communities as a way to attack the problem.

Orvis and Fite both discussed problems with school staffing.

Fite called it a “workforce shortage” as young teachers move on to other jobs and those later in their careers retire earlier, some because of the pandemic. “What we can do as the board is be the advocate,” she said, for district staff members.

“We do need to have high-quality staff in our buildings and it’s becoming harder and harder to attract good people,” said Orvis. “The work that’s been involved in this job in the past few years has been quite taxing.”

He suggested that it would take broader measures like a supplemental state aid increase of 4% and tuition grants for future teachers going through college to maintain that staff quality.

Heisterkamp noted matters of diversity and inclusion, focusing on efforts during the past year of the district equity committee he serves on.

Committee members “became better listeners,” he said, as they heard the concerns of Black and other nonwhite current and former students. More input was gathered through surveys and an equity resources section was put together on the district’s website. Heisterkamp said efforts to hear the needs of minority students and respond have continued with the help of district staff.

The forum video can be viewed at the League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Facebook page.

