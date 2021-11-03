UPDATE: Contested seats on Cedar Falls, Waterloo, Hawkeye boards filled by newcomers

CEDAR FALLS — Three first-time candidates will be the new members of the Cedar Falls Board of Education, topping a field that included two incumbents.

R.J. Meyer, a senior vice president at VGM Fulfillment and one-time Iowa Hawkeyes football player came out on top Tuesday with 4,077 votes, according to unofficial results from the Black Hawk County election office. He was followed by software consultant Brenda Fite, with 3,775 votes, and John Deere engineer Lowell Stutzman, with 3,710 votes.

“There’s been a lot of kind of organic support, so that’s super appreciated,” Meyer said of his victory. “I’ve had a number of other parents reach out probably in the last two weeks, more than I would have anticipated.”

“I’ve been extremely humbled by all of the support that I’ve gotten,” said Stutzman. “It’s really humbling to see people go knock door-to-door for me and get the word out.” He also thanked “people who contributed to my campaign.”

Fite, who is a lesbian, said she realized that she is "the first out LGBTQ elected official in Cedar Falls" after it was pointed out in a Facebook post. "It's kind of crazy and it didn't really dawn on me that there's a historical nature to my election to the school board," she said, noting some voters were excited to have that representation on the board.

In Waterloo Community Schools, Janelle Ewing topped Marie Heath-Sinclair in the race for an at-large Board of Education seat, the only contested position of three on the ballot. The attorney and former high school band director received 59% of the vote with 6,786 ballots cast for her compared to 4,519 for Heath-Sinclair, an associate professor at Hawkeye Community College. Both were seeking elective office for the first time.

“I’m excited – excited to serve and excited to work,” said Ewing. She was uncertain what gave her the edge in the election, saying both candidates “had a very similar platform and very similar experiences in the classroom and felt the same way about a lot of things.”

She is looking forward to being part of the board process to replace the district’s retiring superintendent. “I’m excited to participate in the selection of a new superintendent. I’m sorry to see Dr. (Jane) Lindaman go, I think she did an excellent job,” said Ewing.

“I want to do everything I can to make sure the dollars and cents that we spend” are used wisely, that teachers are “well compensated” and “students have the benefit of the very best teaching here in Waterloo Schools,” she added.

School supporters

In the Cedar Falls Community Schools’ race, the top candidates also spoke about their hopes for the new positions.

Meyer said he is looking forward to “helping out where I can” as a member of the school board “and just being a good sounding board for parents and teachers.” His goal is to “just listen” to them along with district administrators to figure out if changes can be made “in a smart and effective way” that is fiscally responsible.

"I am passionate about public education and making sure that we have as strong of public schools as we can," said Fite. In addition, she is "definitely looking forward to" working with the district on the diversity and inclusion resources that have been publicized on its website and "just making sure that we're addressing the students' needs all the way through in terms of their learning outcomes."

“I ran for school board to represent every student and teacher and teacher support personnel and administrator in the district,” said Stutzman, who wants to support Cedar Falls Schools’ educators. “Hiring and retaining quality teachers are going to be what makes our district great.”

Additionally, “I’m looking forward to working with Superintendent Dr. Andy Pattee,” he said. “There’s a high level of trust between him and the board.”

Current board members Alan Heisterkamp and Jeff Orvis came in fourth and fifth out of six candidates, all of whom were running at-large for the positions.

Fite was uncertain about what kept her in the top tier of candidates. She noted, though, that people "understood my own concerns with school class size," which resulted in her son enrolling a parochial school. "I had people asking me about masking, in particular, and most of them were supportive of my position that we should have masking in schools."

Meyer said his connections in the community may have helped him come out on top in the vote – including that his wife, Summer, grew up in Cedar Falls and knows “a ton of people.”

“I do know the parental choice, that was a big thing,” he said referring specifically to a policy implemented this fall that could require students to wear a mask in situations where COVID-19 spread is a concern. “I am pro-parental choice when it comes to kids, period. I’m just a firm believer that parents know best for their kids.

“Frankly, I think that comes down to curriculum, as well,” said Meyer. “I think parents should have a say in what their kids are learning.”

Stutzman agreed that parental decision-making was a factor in the race.

“There’s a lot of parents out there that really want the option, I guess, or the autonomy to make choices for their children regarding masks,” he said. “And I think that’s a big one that’s been resonating with voters. … I think that same mentality, that same kind of logic applies to vaccines, too.

“I did not run for school board on that issue, I ran to be a school board director really just because I have a heart for education,” Stutzman added. “But I think that’s an issue that all parents are concerned about in this current climate.”

HCC race

A contested Hawkeye Community College board of trustees race, Director District 7, saw Christine Twait beat out the Rev. Gerald Kapanka. The former university administrator received 2,749 votes, or 62% of ballots cast. The position represents portions of Cedar Falls, rural Waterloo and the city of Hudson on the nine-member board.

Twait, who medically retired six years ago because of an autoimmune disorder, said she wished Kapanka could also serve on the board "just because he has so much to offer, as well. I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be able to contribute despite my disability. It's been a long time since I've been involved with education, just really looking forward to serving Hawkeye and the community, really."

Both candidates were seeking elective office for the first time. The other four people running uncontested for trustee are also newcomers to the board.

Here's the voting breakdown from unofficial results. Incumbents are noted with an asterisk.

Cedar Falls (Top 3 vote-getters)

Waterloo

At-large (Top vote-getter): Janelle Ewing 6,786, Martie Heath-Sinclair 4,519, Write-in 117

(Top vote-getter): Janelle Ewing 6,786, Martie Heath-Sinclair 4,519, Write-in 117 Director District 1 : *Astor Williams 1,943, Write-in 35

: *Astor Williams 1,943, Write-in 35 Director District 4: *Endya Johnson 2,422, Write-in 50

Hawkeye Community College

Director District 3 : Louis Beck 594, Write-in 14

: Louis Beck 594, Write-in 14 Director District 4 : Merritt Jones 423, Write-in 4

: Merritt Jones 423, Write-in 4 Director District 5 : Bridget Saffold 2,379, Write-in 32

: Bridget Saffold 2,379, Write-in 32 Director District 7 (Top vote-getter) : Christine Twait 2,749, Gerald Kapanka 1,620, Write-in 42

: Christine Twait 2,749, Gerald Kapanka 1,620, Write-in 42 Director District 9: JoDee Knox 2,756, Write-in 58

