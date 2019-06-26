CEDAR FALLS — A referendum on a $69.9 million bond issue and property tax increase to build a new Cedar Falls High School was approved Tuesday with more than 65% of voters favoring both measures, according to unofficial results.
Public Measure A, which authorized the bond debt, garnered 67.09% approval. Public Measure B, authorizing an increase in the property tax rate, was favored by 65.46% of voters who cast ballots. The referendum needed at least 60% approval on both measures for passage.
Superintendent Andy Pattee called the results “very exciting,” adding that he is “certainly so appreciative of our community to have that trust and faith in us as we move forward with a new high school. A very big heartfelt thank-you to our community for supporting us.”
Measure A was favored by 6,439 Cedar Falls Community School District voters with another 3,159 opposed. Slightly fewer favored Measure B, with 6,261 voting yes and 3,304 voting no.
Nearly a third of Cedar Falls Community School District voters turned out at the polls or submitted absentee ballots. A total of 9,612 registered voters cast ballots, or 31%.
“I need to thank the citizens of Cedar Falls,” said Joyce Coil, president of the Board of Education. “We have an amazing community and without their support this would not have happened. I can’t thank them enough for the investment in our kids.”
Bond proceeds will partially fund the $112.9 million school construction project. Remaining costs, estimated at $43 million, will be paid for with future revenues from the 1 percent sales tax for schools, district officials say.
The tax increase — which initially amounts to about $120 more in taxes for a home valued at $100,000 — will remain in place over 20 years to repay the bonds. District officials said the tax rate will grow by $2.31 per $1,000 of taxable value as a result of the bond passage. That rate is expected to drop in future years as more homes are built in the city and the tax base grows.
Coil said she didn’t start the day assuming the bond issue would pass.
“I was cautiously optimistic, but I also realized it wasn’t going to be easy,” she noted. “It was important to get our supporters out today. We wouldn’t have been able to do it without our volunteers.”
The new high school will be built on 50 acres near West 27th Street and Hudson Road by the University of Northern Iowa. The Board of Education voted more than two years ago to buy the land from the university for $1.24 million. The school, which has a tentative opening date of 2023, will replace the existing high school at 1015 Division St.
Pattee noted there is a lot of work ahead before then.
“Really, the next steps are to start working with our bond counsel to start laying the time frames and timelines,” he said. The design and development phase prior to the construction will take nine to 10 months, he estimated. It will be “multiple months before we can start any kind of digging process.”
The existing school was built in 1954 and has had 13 additions over the decades. Major upgrades to portions of the building were made in the early 2000s, largely in areas most visible to the public.
But bond supporters pointed out the improvements impacted a minimal amount of classroom space. Students and teachers in unimproved sections are without air conditioning, which covers only 26% of the building. They also were concerned about handicapped accessibility and other inadequacies with the aging building — including a lack of space for expansion.
Enrollment reached 1,140 last fall, nearing what district officials say is the building’s 1,200-student capacity. Parking is tight on and around the campus, and obtaining more land for expansion is prohibitively expensive. A 1,400-student school will be built on the new campus and the 50 acres will provide plenty of space for future expansion, say officials.
“What a difference it’s going to make for all our kids going through the high school,” said Coil, along with teachers and staff. “I believe the future of Cedar Falls is very bright because of this.”
Opponents insisted the current building is still meeting the district’s educational needs and could be adequately improved without such a large price tag. They also expressed concern over rising tax bills, suggesting the new tax will be prohibitively expensive for some homeowners and keep others from moving to the community.
School board vote
The ballot included a special election to fill a vacancy on the Board of Education, as well. Only one candidate, Alan Heisterkamp, was running.
He received 7,253 votes, or 95.89%. There were also 311 write-in votes.
This was the second time the district had asked voters to approve a bond issue for a new high school. The first time, in September 2014, was a $118 million referendum that additionally included plans for a new elementary school and improvements to two others. It failed with 58 percent approval on one question and 59 percent on the other.
A $32 million bond issue for the elementary school projects passed in April 2016, approved by 62 percent of voters.
