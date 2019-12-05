ARLINGTON -- A 13-year-old posted a "potential threat" to social media about his middle school, causing a two-hour late start of the school and the seizure of a firearm found at his home, according to law enforcement.
The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said in a Thursday afternoon release that they were notified of the threat, which "several students received," at 7 a.m. Thursday and launched an investigation, which included the district's two-hour delay.
Deputies from the sheriff's office, as well as officers from the Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to the school, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators "quickly" identified and located a 13-year-old, a student at Starmont Middle School, who allegedly posted the threat.
Deputies later searched the teen's Strawberry Point home and seized a firearm as well as cell phones and computers.
"It was determined that the potential threat was not immediate and school was then authorized to continue for the day," the sheriff's office said in the press release. "Sheriff Marty Fisher would like to remind everyone if you see something, say something."
Charges were still pending as of Thursday for the teen, according to the sheriff's office. The Fayette and Clayton County sheriff's offices continue to investigate.
Superintendent Troy Heller issued two statements to parents Thursday.
“Even though the danger has been mitigated and there is no imminent threat to students or staff, our district will continue to provide additional supervision during the Elementary Winter Concert (Thursday night),” Heller wrote, noting officers from the Iowa State Patrol would monitor the concert.
On Thursday morning, Heller wrote a post to the Starmont Elementary Facebook page that "numerous law enforcement groups" were checking into "a possible social media threat" to the school district.
"The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has assured the administration that the incident has been contained and encouraged the administration to move forward with the school day," Heller wrote in the post. "They have agreed to have officers in our building and at each entrance door for the majority of the day."
Comments from parents on the post asking about the deputies' presence led Heller to add that the sheriff's office was only there as "a comfort to our staff, students, families, and community." He added that Thursday evening's Winter Concert was still on schedule.
The full post, as well as Heller’s Thursday afternoon letter to parents, are below:
You have free articles remaining.
Dear Parents,
Starmont Administration, along with numerous law enforcement groups are investigating a possible social media threat to the Starmont School District. We put in place a two-hour delay to allow the Fayette County Sheriff and Iowa State Patrol time to investigate. The student’s and staff’s safety is our first priority.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has assured the administration that the incident has been contained and encouraged the administration to move forward with the school day. They have agreed to have officers in our building and at each entrance door for the majority of the day.
Troy L. Heller
Starmont Superintendent
Separate note later in the day:
Dear Starmont Parents:
Thank you for your patience during today’s uncertain time. The Fayette County Sheriff Department is continuing the investigation portion of our situation today. However, they have given us the “All Clear” to move forward with our classes today and events this evening. In an effort to remain as transparent as possible, we feel it is necessary to share with you again that the Fayette County Sheriff Department has been in district all day and have done an amazing job.
Even though, the danger has been mitigated and there is no imminent threat to students or staff, our District will continue to provide additional supervision during the Elementary Winter Concert tonight. We will have supervisory employees and the Iowa State Patrol from 5:00-7:30 in attendance during the concert. The safety of our student and staff is the number one priority.
If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your child’s school or my office at 563-933-4598.
Troy L. Heller
Starmont School District
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.