ARLINGTON — A 13-year-old posted a “potential threat” to social media about his middle school, causing a two-hour late start and the seizure of a firearm found at his home, according to law enforcement.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was notified about a threat several students received at 7 a.m. Thursday. The investigation sparked the district’s two-hour delay.

Deputies and officers from the Iowa State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa DOT Commercial Vehicle Enforcement responded to the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators “quickly” located the 13-year-old, a student at Starmont Middle School, who allegedly posted the threat.

Deputies later searched the teen’s Strawberry Point home and seized a firearm as well as cellphones and computers.

“It was determined that the potential threat was not immediate and school was then authorized to continue for the day,” the sheriff’s office said in the press release. “Sheriff Marty Fisher would like to remind everyone if you see something, say something.”

Charges are pending. The Fayette and Clayton County sheriff’s offices continue to investigate.

Superintendent Troy Heller issued two statements to parents Thursday.

“Even though the danger has been mitigated and there is no imminent threat to students or staff, our district will continue to provide additional supervision during the Elementary Winter Concert (Thursday night),” Heller wrote, noting officers from the Iowa State Patrol planned to monitor the concert.

Heller earlier posted to the Starmont Elementary Facebook page about law enforcement checking into the social media threat.

Heller later added that deputies were at the school only as “a comfort to our staff, students, families, and community.”

