UPDATE: 11-year-old behind bomb hoax that closed schools

WATERLOO – One youth has been charged in connection with a social media threat that shuttered all Waterloo schools Wednesday.

Police said they charged an 11-year-old Waterloo boy with threats and intimidation in the incident where a threat to blow up four schools began circulating Tuesday night.

School officials said classes for Waterloo students will resume on Thursday after authorities determined the bomb threat wasn’t credible.

“After working with police to investigate a social media threat, it has been determined that the threat was not credible. The issue is resolved, and charges will be filed against the person responsible,” said Tara Thomas, spokeswoman for Waterloo Community Schools.

Authorities first heard of the threat at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday when a person at the MercyOne emergency room came across the message and showed it to a hospital security guard, said Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department.

He said the guard called police, and shortly after that, authorities were flooded with calls from others, who had seen the missive.

A screenshot of a Snapchat post, which had been circulating on Facebook, reads: “I’m blowing up east west and Carver and central tomorrow.”