Up to 15 CF paras to be able to more easily land Bachelor's degree, teaching certification

CEDAR FALLS — Beginning this fall, a new program will allow Cedar Falls paraeducators to more easily earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and the certification needed to teach in elementary and special education classrooms.

In partnership with the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls Community Schools was recently awarded $719,452 through the Iowa Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Grant Program.

A total of 19 school districts were named benefactors of the $45.64 million made available through the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

“We were just told this week that we are the first registered apprenticeship program in the state, which is super exciting,” Tara Estep, executive director of enrichment and special programs, said Friday. “We are ready to roll.”

Paraeducators can be paraprofessionals, educational aides, teaching assistants, educational associates, instructional aides and behavior interventionists. They assist teachers in the classroom, often working with students who have challenging educational and developmental needs.

All grant recipients will be part of the two-year “innovative pilot program” that allows them to stay employed with the Cedar Falls school district and get paid, while gaining on-the-job training.

“If they want to be a teacher, this is a way for them to jump-start their career,” Estep said. “If they had wanted to do something like this in the past, they probably needed to quit their job and go back to school for two years. This a fast track opportunity and innovative plan that UNI and Cedar Falls have put together.”

In doing so, they’ll also be among the students taking advantage of UNI’s newly launched “Purple Pathway for Paraeducators” program, which offers online courses outside of the work day.

Additionally, the grant will cover up to $17,000 of a participant’s tuition and fees per year, according to Estep.

Once complete, she feels the pilot program will have helped Cedar Falls “grow their own,” because the participants can apply for a full-time teaching job in Cedar Falls or elsewhere in the Cedar Valley.

To be eligible, a person has to be a paraeducator in the Cedar Falls Schools and hold an associate of arts or science degree.

Purple Pathway

Some 40 students from across the state have applied for UNI’s Purple Pathway program.

“Anyone of those paras, as long as they have an AA or an AS, is eligible to be in this program,” said Benjamin Forsyth, UNI director of educator preparation. “And we have people who have applied from Storm Lake, Oskaloosa, Marion, Camanche, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Clear Lake, Iowa City, Des Moines, Mason City, Okoboji, I mean they’re applying from all over the place because this gives them access.”

As of a right now, an associate of applied science will not be acceptable, but Forsyth is optimistic those graduates will be accommodated in the future.

Previously, these applicants faced the barrier of not being able to obtain the Bachelor’s degree and teaching certification because they couldn’t leave their para job to attend day-time classes, which are “frequently” offered on campus.

“They literally have to leave the education profession in order to work in the education profession at the next level,” Forsyth said.

“In fact, when we presented (this program) to the State Board of Education, one of the comments was, ‘Why hadn’t this been around sooner?’ … Everyone has recognized that this is a need,” he added.

Not only will they be able to keep their jobs, but Forsyth said they “literally” will be able to try out things in the classroom that they learned through the Purple Pathway lectures.

As for other program benefits, Forsyth said, “It has the potential to affect generational poverty.”

“Let’s say you are making $12 to $15 per hour,” Forsyth said. “That is such a low wage, but you’ll have the ability to stay in that profession, and become a licensed teacher, with an average starting salary in Iowa for a teacher, which last year was $41,000.”

Additionally, he feels it will help bring about a more diverse group of teachers into the workforce.

If not coming from a pilot apprenticeship district like Cedar Falls, Forsyth said those interested in the program can seek financial assistance by applying for university aid and other scholarships.

Unlike the teaching apprenticeship, which for now is a two-year pilot program, Forsyth expects Purple Pathway to last in “perpetuity.”

And he emphasized that it grew from the success of the Teach Waterloo Program, which according to its website, is a partnership providing “financial resources and resilience support for Waterloo staff of color seeking a teaching certification.”