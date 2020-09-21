 Skip to main content
University of Northern Iowa, Wartburg report COVID-19 numbers
University of Northern Iowa, Wartburg report COVID-19 numbers

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 17 positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 125 tests were administered to students and employees Sept. 14-20, for a positivity rate of 13.6%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 721, 152 of which were positive.

The department of residence reported Monday that 27 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Another eight people with confirmed cases were in isolation.

For the week of Sept. 14-20, there were 19 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. One of the self-reported cases was an employee, the others were students. There have been a total of 67 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, two of them employees.

Wartburg College in Waverly reported 27 positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday. The college reports the total number of positive cases daily Monday through Friday. The number of positive cases rose each day from Sept. 14 to 18, going from nine to 29.

As of Monday, 28 people were in isolation and 47 in were quarantine. The campus infection rate was 1.3%. That is based on the number of people on campus testing positive out of all Wartburg students and employees.

Staff Writer

After 18-plus years reporting on local education, I’ve graduated to covering the city of Cedar Falls. Family and church commitments keep me busy outside of work along with lots of biking, rowing and skiing – pretty good for a guy with fake hips.

