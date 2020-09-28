University of Northern Iowa, Wartburg report COVID-19 numbers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS -- The University of Northern Iowa’s student health center reported 11 positive cases of COVID-19 during the past week.

A total of 117 tests were administered to students and employees Sept. 21-27, for a positivity rate of 9.4%. That brings the number of tests done by the center since Aug. 17 to 838, 163 of which were positive.

The department of residence reported Monday that 20 students living on campus were in quarantine because they might have been exposed to COVID-19. Another five people with confirmed cases were in isolation.

For the week of Sept. 21-27, there were 11 self-reported new cases of COVID-19, some of which may duplicate the health center numbers. One of the self-reported cases was an employee, the others were students. There have been a total of 78 self-reported cases since Sept. 1, two of them employees.

Wartburg College in Waverly reported eight positive or inconclusive cases among students and employees as of Monday. The college reports the total number of positive cases daily Monday through Friday. The number of positive cases started at 25 Sept. 22 and rose to 31 before dropping to 20 on Sept. 25.