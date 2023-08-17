CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is among 208 colleges and universities to be named to Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's 2023 Transfer Honor Roll in recognition of the pathways it has created to support community college transfer students.

This is the second consecutive year UNI has been named to the list.

The Transfer Honor Roll is determined by 40 key metrics related to the support and success of transfer, admission practices and bachelor's degree completion. It is based on analysis from the National Student Clearinghouse and data submitted through the four-year institution's profile on PTK Connect, Phi Theta Kappa's online tool designed to help students find their best-fit colleges and career pathways.

Colleges completing the PTK Connect profile are given a Transfer Friendliness Rating. The Honor Roll is chosen from among the top 25% highest-rated colleges.

Of UNI's 2,200 incoming freshmen and transfer students for 2022, 764 were transfer students, a 23% increase from the previous year. Nearly 30% of UNI's undergraduate population were transfer students in fall 2022.

One way UNI has created pathways for transfer students is through UNI@IACC (Iowa Community Colleges). The initiative partners with Iowa community colleges and provides access for students completing their associate's degree to finish their bachelor's degree through UNI.

UNI also has the Future Ready Scholarship Program for eligible participants in a UNI@IACC program. The scholarship comes with two years of eligibility and covers the difference between UNI and community college tuition.

