University of Northern Iowa to offer summer workshops for music teachers

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is now accepting enrollments for two music education workshops this summer:
Audio Engineering for Educators and RockShop! Modern Band Workshop.
Each workshop is designed for teachers to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms. One hour of undergraduate or graduate credit is available for each workshop.
Audio Engineering for Educators will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 23-24 with options to attend online and in-person on the UNI campus. RockShop! Modern Band will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 27-28 on the UNI campus.
To learn more about each workshop and to enroll, call (319) 273-7206 or find information online. Visit the
UNI Professional Development for Music Educators webpage by going to online.uni.edu and following the appropriate link.
Photos: Columbus Catholic-Waterloo West softball clash
060422-spt-west-col-1
Waterloo West head coach Adam Dehl congratulates Bailey Schoepske as she round third after hitting a home run in the Wahawks' 9-3 victory over Columbus Catholic Saturday at West.
JIM NELSON / Regional Sports Editor
060422-spt-west-col-2
Columbus Catholic's Haile Frost throws to first for an out Saturday in the Sailors' 9-3 loss to Waterloo West at West.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
060422-spt-west-col-5
Waterloo West sophomore Kayla Wellner cheers with her teammates after hitting a run-scoring double as part of the Wahawks' five-run first inning that helped lead to a 9-3 win over Columbus Catholic at West Saturday.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
060422-spt-west-col-4
Columbus Catholic shortstop Myka Bromley throws to first for an out Saturday in the Sailors game with Waterloo West.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
060422-spt-west-col-6
Columbus Catholic's Kate Ruden slides in safely to second in front of Waterloo West shortstop CeCe Dehl Saturday in a metro softball game. West won 9-3.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
060422-spt-west-col-8
Waterloo West's Addison Wells throws to first for an out in the first inning of the Wahawks' 9-3 win over Columbus Catholic Saturday at West.
JIM NELSON, Regional Sports Editor
