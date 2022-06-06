 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
University of Northern Iowa to offer summer workshops for music teachers

UNI music teacher workshop

University of Northern Iowa summer workshops are designed for teachers, pictured here during a previous session, to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms.

 COURTESY PHOTO

CEDAR FALLS — The University of Northern Iowa is now accepting enrollments for two music education workshops this summer: Audio Engineering for Educators and RockShop! Modern Band Workshop.

Each workshop is designed for teachers to enhance learning and instruction in their music classrooms. One hour of undergraduate or graduate credit is available for each workshop.

Audio Engineering for Educators will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 23-24 with options to attend online and in-person on the UNI campus. RockShop! Modern Band will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on June 27-28 on the UNI campus.

To learn more about each workshop and to enroll, call (319) 273-7206 or find information online. Visit the UNI Professional Development for Music Educators webpage by going to online.uni.edu and following the appropriate link.

